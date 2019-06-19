Shrewd Productions Presents LADY MACBETH AND HER PAL MEGAN

Jun. 19, 2019  

When a comedian is informed that she can't play Lady Macbeth, she sets out to prove everyone wrong, only to discover that not only must she reevaluate her preconceptions of Lady Macbeth, she must reconsider herself as both a woman and as a standup comedian.

Starring Austin's own Eva McQuade as Megan, and directed by Shrewd Artistic Director Shannon Grounds, Lady Macbeth and Her Pal Megan explores the question: "What's it like to be a woman comedian?"

Spoiler: It's murder.

Shrewd Productions presents this regional premiere, written by UT alum Megan Gogerty, as part of our 2019 season of Hope & Healing, because after all, "laughter is the best medicine".

Lady Macbeth and Her Pal Megan runs June 21 - July 6, Thursdays - Sundays at 8:00pm, featuring Lighting and Set Design by Patrick Anthony, Production Management by Melinda Parr, Stage Management and Prop Design by Cortney DeAngelo, and Sound Design by Benjamin Galvan.


Tickets on sale, at www.shrewdproductions.com



