STRANGE, BUT PERFECT Extends at Hyde Park Theatre Due To Popular Demand

Due to popular demand, Street Corner Arts' sell-out production of STRANGE, BUT PERFECT will add four additional weeks of performances beginning January 5th, 2022 and extending through January, 29th, 2022.

The cast features B. Iden Payne Award winning performers Natalie D. Garcia and Carlo Lorenzo Garcia and is directed by Street Corner Arts founding member and Artistic Director, A. Skola Summers.

About the show:

The year 2020 was a never-ending river of bad news, when Charlie, a marketing assistant from New York, decides to quarantine in rural America at his Grandma Margie's house, he's greeted by Dee, a local townie who has been acting as a caretaker for his Grandma. The Culture Clash of worlds and words brings to light the best and worst of what 2020 has had to offer. STRANGE, BUT PERFECT is a hilarious, sweet and somber play that is a comforting salve for a crap year.

Where: Hyde Park Theatre, 511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751

When: Now extended thru January, 29th, 2022

Regular Performances will be Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8:00PM

Press Night Performance: Wednesday, January 5th at 8:00PM

No Performance on Saturday, January 8th.

Tickets: $25 General Admission (Limited Seating)

Tickets on sale now at TicketWeb: (direct link) -> http://bit.ly/scawebsite

*Safety Measures: Masks required during the performance. Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid test with 72 hours of the performance required for entry. Temperature checks will be done prior to entry.

Website: http://www.streetcornerarts.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/streetcornerarts

STRANGE, BUT PERFECT is directed by A. Skola Summers, and features: Natalie D. Garcia and Carlo Lorenzo Garcia. The production team is rounded out by Ashton Bennett Murphy (Stage Manager), Shelby Gebhart (Lighting Designer), Jason Graf (Editor/2nd Unit Camera), Joshua Hanson (Composer/Sound Designer), Jose Lozano (Director of Photography / 1st Unit Camera), Mike Ooi (VO Artist), Kasia Januszewski (VO Artist), Carlo Lorenzo Garcia (Scenic Designer / Technical Director), and Natalie D. Garcia (Costume Designer).