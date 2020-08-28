Riverland Community College Holds Online Auditions For SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Riverland Community College will hold online auditions for SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS by Qui Nguyen.

The production will be directed by Lindsey Duoos Williams.

Audition dates are Tuesday, September 1, 6-8 pm and Wednesday, September 2, 6-8 pm. They will be held online by appointment only.

Click Here To Sign Up For An Audition Appointment.

Auditions for the fall play will be held online via Zoom. All are welcome to audition. You do not have to be a current Riverland student to participate, though priority will be given to current Riverland students in casting.

Performances are October 20-25, 2020 online via Zoom.

Students who participate in the cast or crew can also receive 1 academic credit.

More information is also available by contacting Lindsey Williams, 507-434-7390 or Lindsey.Williams@riverland.edu

