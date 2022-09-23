Reviews: MACBETH Glows Bright at Pioneer Farms in Austin, TX

Navigating the lantern lit path to a small traditional log cabin in Northeast Austin, the house was packed to see Archive Theater's reimagined rendition of MACBETH. The cracked wooden windows to beat the heat, and the creative thrust staging ignited a sense of comradery for the drama needed for Shakespeare's famous Scottish play. Many are familiar with the story of MACBETH - three witches tell the Scottish general Macbeth that he will be King, resulting in murder and mayhem encouraged Lady Macbeth, the chaos quickly spirals out of control - but Archive sets the cunning mutiny during America's civil war era. Altering places listed in the play to reference opposing sides during our nation's torrid history, mirrors the chaos and eventual bloodshed that occurs during Macbeth's plight. The original "game of thrones" between the Macbeths and all who stand in their way is a shocking reminder of how greed and power can be a fatal elixir for the ambitious.

In addition to the thematic reflection, the 1800's informed the audience's eyes through period-inspired costuming as well as through the live folk band that could be heard throughout the show. The formula Archive uses to make their shows look and sound inspired, would fail if not for the actors lending their abundant talents to the Bard's famous story. Most notably are the protagonists themselves, Macbeth played by Jason Graf and Lady Macbeth played by Kathleen Fletcher. Individually, this pair delivers. But when together, they attack the story, drawing the audience in to guess what they could possibly do next. Fletcher was gripping in her encouragement and met each moment with spontaneity and fervor. If a soliloquy "pops the hood" for the audience to decipher a character's motive, then Graf and Fletcher are skilled mechanics in their craft. They truly captured and delivered unchecked ambition in these moments of public self-reflection for the Macbeths. "False face must hide what the false heart doth know" expresses the dynamic between the Macbeths perfectly. They spiral together, then apart, and like a train wreck, audiences love to lean in and see the carnage unfold on stage.

Another enjoyable element of this production in how approachable it is. Modernizing Shakespeare's language in a smart and engaging way, provides a friendlier avenue for more people to fall in love with Shakespeare. The volley of emotions from onlookers makes the highs higher and the lows lower. This was supported by the ensemble in their passion and commitment to the "spirit" of Shakespeare. Notably, the stage combat was well-choreographed, the witches were mystically weird, and the direction brewed it all together with the actor's performances for a wonderful concoction. More than anything, Archive Theater produces on purpose, with great thought and intention. MACBETH dazzles at Pioneer Farms and should be on every Austinites list of shows to see this weekend. Who doesn't love live theatre, live music and a bit of royal murder?

Photo Credit John Michael Hoke

