Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Bass Concert Hall is Simply The Best!

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is a riveting theatrical experience, skillfully portraying the remarkable journey of the legendary Tina Turner. Under the finesse of director Phyllida Lloyd, the production explores the intricate layers of Tina's life, from her early struggles in Nutbush, TN, to the exhilarating heights of her solo career.

Born Anna Mae Bullock, Tina Turner faced adversity in her early years, enduring an abusive household and navigating a tumultuous parental relationship. At the age of 11, her mother Zelma (portrayed with southern charm and sass by the talented Roz White) left, relocating to St. Louis with Anna Mae's older sister. Under the care of her wise Gran Georgeanna, impeccably portrayed by the talented Wydetta Carter, Anna Mae found support and encouragement to venture to the big city to pursue a music career. This pivotal moment was artfully captured through the soulful rendition of "Don’t Turn Around," symbolizing Anna Mae's transformative journey.

As a teenager, Anna Mae arrived in St. Louis, catching the attention of Ike Turner and marking the beginning of her professional journey. Taking on the name Tina Turner, the duo embarked on the Ike and Tina Turner Revue tour, offering a glimpse into the harsh realities faced by black performers in the 1960s. The musical fearlessly addresses Tina's toxic relationship with Ike Turner, portraying him with chilling authenticity and capturing the essence of his financial, emotional, and physical abuse towards Tina. The scenes depicting the dark moments of their marriage are both harrowing and impactful, shedding light on the resilience required to break free from such a destructive cycle.

Ari Grooves performing "Higher" as Tina Turner

in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Photos by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

One of the strengths of the production lies in its use of musical numbers as a narrative tool. Each song serves as a chapter in Tina's life, with the lyrics echoing the emotions she experienced at the time. From the vibrant performances in the Ike & Tina Turner Revue that symbolize their rise to fame (“Rocket 88/Matchbox”, “River Deep, Mountain High”) to the soulful renditions during moments of personal struggles, the musical numbers are integral in conveying Tina's story (“A Fool In Love”, “I Don’t Wanna Fight No More”, “Private Dancer”).

Notable musical highlights include the powerful rendition of "What's Love Got to Do with It," a poignant anthem of Tina's journey towards self-discovery. The choreography (by Anthony Van Laast) enhances the storytelling, with electrifying dance sequences capturing the energy of Tina's performances. The period-accurate costumes and simple - yet brilliant - set design (Mark Thompson) aid in moving the story through the decades.

The supporting characters, including managers and allies like Roger Davies (Dylan Wallach) and Rhonda (Sarah Bockel), provide a sense of the collaborative effort behind Tina's success and offer glimpses into the music industry's challenges.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical stands as a masterful exposé of the icon's life, ranking among the best in its genre in my humble opinion. The entire cast of this Broadway touring production deserves commendation, with each performer and the orchestra paying much-deserved homage to the queen of rock ‘n roll.

Deon Releford-Lee's portrayal of Ike Turner is outstanding, marked by a powerful voice and commanding presence that vividly captures the menacing figure of Ike. Parris Lewis, the actress portraying Tina Turner on the night I attended the show, delivers a brilliant performance, embodying the role with accuracy and beauty. Lewis's captivating voice and magnetic stage presence make the audience momentarily forget they are not witnessing the real queen of rock ‘n roll. On closing night at the Bass Concert Hall, Parris brought the house down with “(Simply) The Best,” creating an unforgettable evening for all in attendance.

Full Cast

Ari Groover / Parris Lewis (Tina), Wydetta Carter (Gran Georgeanna), Kristopher Stanley Ward (Richard Bullock), Brianna Cameron / Symphony King (young Anna Mae), Roz White (Zelma), Daelyanna Kelly Benson / Natalia Nappo (young Aline/young Craig), Gigi Lewis (Aline/Ikette #4), Aliyah Cadwell, Crystal Joy, Takya Hopson, Kendall LeShanti (Aline's Girfriends/Ikettes), Deon Releford-Lee (Ike), Gerard M. Williams (Raymond), Sarah Bockel (Rhonda), Andre Hinds (Craig), Antonio Beverly (Ronnie), Dyland Wallach (Roger Davies), Max Falls (Erwin Bach), Eric Siegle (Police Officer, Phil Spector, Terry Britten, First Suit), Rowan Vickers (Police Officer, TV Host, Carptenter, Martyn). The rest of the ensemble, swings, and understudies: Christine Suddeth, Karen Burthwright (Dance Captain), Gordia Hayes, Christal Joy, Shari Washington Rhone, Ben Bogen (assistant Dance Captain), Andrew Eckert (Fight Captain), Nia Nelson-Williams, and Sir Brock Warren.

Unfortunately, the show has already left Austin, TX by this time. However, if you get the chance to catch this production on the road, don't miss it! You can thank me later...

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Book by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd

Original Musical Supervision, Arrangements, and Additional Music by Nicholas Skilbeck

Set and Costume Design by Mark Thompson

Choreography by Anthony Van Laast

Music Direction by Dani Lee Hutch