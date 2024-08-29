Review: THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Archive Theater And Austin Scottish Rite Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Archive Theater gives the Austin theatre community a fun and lavish production with Jennifer Rose Davis’s compact and streamlined version of Alexandre Dumas’s THE THREE MUSKETEERS. This show, coming in at a tidy 95 minutes, is based on the classic adventure novel set in 17th-century France, about an ambitious man named D'Artagnan (Diego Arroyo Aceves) who leaves his home in Gascony to seek fortune and join the King's Musketeers, an elite group of royal guards. On his journey, D'Artagnan encounters three veteran musketeers—Athos, Porthos, and Aramis (Bruce Gutierrez, Phillip Smith, and Tyler Jones) each with their own unique personalities. After some initial argumentative hijinks, the four men quickly bond, forming a loyal friendship.

The four are in service to King Louis XIII (Maxwell Hanesworth) and Queen Anne (Claire Shelton) who they defend in thwarting the schemes of the powerful Cardinal Richelieu (Jonathan Vineyard) who seeks to undermine the monarchy for his own political gain. The four heroes become embroiled in various intrigues, including a plot to reveal Queen Anne's secret affair with the English Duke of Buckingham (Tyler Jones). Their loyalty and courage are tested as they fight to protect the honor of the Queen and defend the interests of the crown.

Friendship, honor, bravery, and love are central to D'Artagnan and his companions stand by the famous motto, "All for one, and one for all," which I almost joined them in reciting on the night I attended. Despite facing many challenges, The Musketeers maintain their camaraderie, and, just like the novel, Davis makes sure the script is filled with sword fights, daring escapes, and the political intrigue of the original novel.

And what fun this production is! The Archive Theater, under Jennifer Rose Davis’s commitment to high production values, can always be counted on to deliver a gorgeous show. Produced in conjunction with the Austin Scottish Rite Theatre, THE THREE MUSKETEERS is a sight to behold. The classic (and haunted) theater, the stunning classic stage drops, Devin Finn’s tech direction, Cecelia Gay’s sumptuous costumes and Toby Minor’s (I think Toby worked overtime on this one, y’all) fight choreography all come together in service to Davis’s direction of a cast of thirty (!) characters played by sixteen (!) cast members. Where does one find so many men for a production these days!?

It’s a huge cast, all working in concert to bring us an entertaining evening. Some notable mentions are Diego Arroyo Aceves who plays an ebullient D’Artangnan, not yet jaded in the ways of the world like his brothers in heroics. As Athos, Porthos, and Aramis, Bruce Gutierrez, Phillip Smith, and Tyler Jones are a nonplussed complementary trio to his unbridled enthusiasm. At ease in the role, Hayden Smith gives us an effortless and fun Planchet, always in service to D’Artangnan. Gabrielle Smith (I presume no relation to the other many Smiths in this production) is a practical but charming Constance. As The Musketeers foil Cardinal Richelieu, Jonathan Vinyard is appropriately creepy. And, Chris Humphrey is a hilarious Monsieur Bonacieux.

This is a classic story, told in a classic venue, and there’s little opportunity to see this kind of work in town. It dazzled my nine year old companion, who, up until the lights went down, was skeptical. His review: It was GREAT! THE THREE MUSKETEERS is fun for the whole family, and Jennifer Rose Davis has distilled and directed the story in ways that makes it approachable for both parents and their kids. So bring the whole family. I mean, “one for all and all for one,” right?

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

by Alexandre Dumas, adapted by Jennifer Rose Davis

The Archive Theater Company and Austin Scottish Rite Theater

Scottish Rite Theater

207 West 18th Street

Austin, TX, 78701

August 22 - September 22, 2024

Tickets available here

Photography: Steve Rogers Photography

