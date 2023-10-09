Review: SORDID LIVES at Austin Rainbow Theatre Opens New Doors for the LBGTQIA+ Community

Sordid Lives unfolds in the small town of Winters, Texas, where an eclectic family grapples with the demise of their elderly matriarch, Peggy (Becky Woodall). Peggy's accidental death during a romantic encounter with her younger, wooden-legged, married neighbor, G.W. (Leslie Heathcox), in a seedy motel room sets the stage for a humorous yet poignant exploration of family dynamics and personal struggles.

The play, nearly 30 years old, skillfully addresses themes of sexuality, religion, and societal expectations with a delightful sense of humor. The sharp dialogue, filled with witty one-liners, keeps the audience laughing throughout.

Sissy Hickey (Jane Newchurch), Peggy’s sister, leads the pack of ridiculous and satirical characters as she shares the quirky way she reminds herself of her intent to quit smoking amidst family turmoil. Peggy’s daughters, La Vonda (Christina Little-Manley) and Latrelle (Maureen Slabaugh) bicker over whether or not to bury their mother in a fur stole adding to the chaos unraveling in the quaint southern town.

Christina Little-Manley as La Vonda, Jane Newchurch as Sissy, and Maureen Slabaugh as Latrelle

PC: Sordid Lives

La Vonda and Noletta (Debbie Leopold) - who is the wife of Peggy’s lover - embark on a gun-blazing, revenge-seeking, Thelma-and-Louise-style crime spree that ends with a compromising photo shoot of the town’s men before landing both women in jail.

In a bizarre dram-com scene, Earl “Brother Boy” Ingram (Nadine Hughes), who has been institutionalized for over 20 years for his cross-dressing tendencies, attends a therapy session with Dr. Eve (Erin Kessler), in which she emphasizes her ability to "de-homosexualize" Earl through her innovative "masturbation" exercises.

Consumed by guilt over his role in Earl's long-term confinement to a mental institution, Wardell Owens (Scott Poppaw) orchestrates a daring breakout. He successfully liberates his former best friend, ensuring Earl's presence at his mother's funeral.

Ty Williamson (Marcus Speed), Latrelle’s closeted gay son, adds depth to the narrative as he struggles to come out to his Southern mother, fearing rejection or institutionalization.

Marcus Speed as Ty Williamson

PC: Sordid Lives

A sassy and seemly uncaring Bitsy Mae Harling (Naomi Payette), a somewhat different young man named Odell Owens (Bryan Headrick), and CJ Legare (Juanita Bartlett), a young woman with a secret to tell, complete the eclectic ensemble of characters that deliver this fast-paced, entertaining, and provocative piece of theatre.

The cast, featuring standout performances by Christina Little-Manley, Erin Kessler, and Nadine Hughes, authentically embodies each character, infusing them with flair and authenticity. The chemistry among the actors is palpable, contributing to an engaging and dynamic stage presence. Little-Manley excels as the irreverent and outspoken La Vonda, showcasing impeccable comedic timing. Kessler, in an unexpected role, captivates as the insensitive therapist determined to prove the success of her outrageous conversion therapies. Hughes, portraying Brother Boy, delivers a heartfelt performance that encourages reflection on societal acceptance.

The cast of Sordid Lives

PC: Sordid Lives

The play's humor extends to its characterization of Texans, offering both laughter and an opportunity for reflection on intolerance. Audiences may recognize the unfortunate truth of lingering prejudice against the LGBTQIA+ community in Texas and beyond, highlighting the need to tell queer stories to educate and enlighten the public in order to promote equality and acceptance.

Beyond its humor, Sordid Lives is a celebration of diversity, mutual understanding, and the messy, imperfect beauty of family. Del Shores' brilliant writing and the cast's heartfelt performances transform the play into a powerful commentary on acceptance. In Austin, the play not only entertains but serves as an introduction to the inclusive spirit of Austin Rainbow Theatre.

Sordid Lives

By Del Shores

Director: Christopher Preslar

Stage Manager: Michael Chappo

Set Designer: Katie Birks-Kilman

Lighting Designer: Lucinda Culver

Austin Rainbow Theatre

All performances take place at Ground Floor Theatre

979 Springdale Rd #122, Austin, TX 78702

Thursday and Friday 8:00 PM

Saturday 2:00 PM



