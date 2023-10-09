Review: SORDID LIVES at Austin Rainbow Theatre Opens New Doors for the LBGTQIA+ Community

All performances take place at Ground Floor Theatre through Oct 14, 2023.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 1 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards
Review: BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at TexArts is a comedic tour-de-force! Photo 4 Review: BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at TexArts is a comedic tour-de-force!

Review: SORDID LIVES at Austin Rainbow Theatre Opens New Doors for the LBGTQIA+ Community

Sordid Lives unfolds in the small town of Winters, Texas, where an eclectic family grapples with the demise of their elderly matriarch, Peggy (Becky Woodall). Peggy's accidental death during a romantic encounter with her younger, wooden-legged, married neighbor, G.W. (Leslie Heathcox), in a seedy motel room sets the stage for a humorous yet poignant exploration of family dynamics and personal struggles.  

The play, nearly 30 years old, skillfully addresses themes of sexuality, religion, and societal expectations with a delightful sense of humor. The sharp dialogue, filled with witty one-liners, keeps the audience laughing throughout. 

Sissy Hickey (Jane Newchurch), Peggy’s sister, leads the pack of ridiculous and satirical characters as she shares the quirky way she reminds herself of her intent to quit smoking amidst family turmoil. Peggy’s daughters, La Vonda (Christina Little-Manley) and Latrelle (Maureen Slabaugh) bicker over whether or not to bury their mother in a fur stole adding to the chaos unraveling in the quaint southern town. 

Review: SORDID LIVES at Austin Rainbow Theatre Opens New Doors for the LBGTQIA+ Community
Christina Little-Manley as La Vonda, Jane Newchurch as Sissy, and Maureen Slabaugh as Latrelle
PC: Sordid Lives 

La Vonda and Noletta (Debbie Leopold) - who is the wife of Peggy’s lover - embark on a gun-blazing, revenge-seeking, Thelma-and-Louise-style crime spree that ends with a compromising photo shoot of the town’s men before landing both women in jail.

In a bizarre dram-com scene, Earl “Brother Boy” Ingram (Nadine Hughes), who has been institutionalized for over 20 years for his cross-dressing tendencies, attends a therapy session with Dr. Eve (Erin Kessler), in which she emphasizes her ability to "de-homosexualize" Earl through her innovative "masturbation" exercises. 

Consumed by guilt over his role in Earl's long-term confinement to a mental institution, Wardell Owens (Scott Poppaw) orchestrates a daring breakout. He successfully liberates his former best friend, ensuring Earl's presence at his mother's funeral. 

Ty Williamson (Marcus Speed), Latrelle’s closeted gay son, adds depth to the narrative as he struggles to come out to his Southern mother, fearing rejection or institutionalization.

Review: SORDID LIVES at Austin Rainbow Theatre Opens New Doors for the LBGTQIA+ Community
Marcus Speed as Ty Williamson
PC: Sordid Lives

A sassy and seemly uncaring Bitsy Mae Harling (Naomi Payette), a somewhat different young man named Odell Owens (Bryan Headrick), and CJ Legare (Juanita Bartlett), a young woman with a secret to tell, complete the eclectic ensemble of characters that deliver this fast-paced, entertaining, and provocative piece of theatre.

The cast, featuring standout performances by Christina Little-Manley, Erin Kessler, and Nadine Hughes, authentically embodies each character, infusing them with flair and authenticity. The chemistry among the actors is palpable, contributing to an engaging and dynamic stage presence. Little-Manley excels as the irreverent and outspoken La Vonda, showcasing impeccable comedic timing. Kessler, in an unexpected role, captivates as the insensitive therapist determined to prove the success of her outrageous conversion therapies. Hughes, portraying Brother Boy, delivers a heartfelt performance that encourages reflection on societal acceptance.

Review: SORDID LIVES at Austin Rainbow Theatre Opens New Doors for the LBGTQIA+ Community
The cast of Sordid Lives
PC: Sordid Lives

The play's humor extends to its characterization of Texans, offering both laughter and an opportunity for reflection on intolerance. Audiences may recognize the unfortunate truth of lingering prejudice against the LGBTQIA+ community in Texas and beyond, highlighting the need to tell queer stories to educate and enlighten the public in order to promote equality and acceptance. 

Beyond its humor, Sordid Lives is a celebration of diversity, mutual understanding, and the messy, imperfect beauty of family. Del Shores' brilliant writing and the cast's heartfelt performances transform the play into a powerful commentary on acceptance.  In Austin, the play not only entertains but serves as an introduction to the inclusive spirit of Austin Rainbow Theatre.

Sordid Lives

By Del Shores

Director: Christopher Preslar

Stage Manager: Michael Chappo

Set Designer: Katie Birks-Kilman

Lighting Designer: Lucinda Culver

Austin Rainbow Theatre 

All performances take place at Ground Floor Theatre

979 Springdale Rd #122, Austin, TX 78702

Thursday and Friday 8:00 PM

Saturday 2:00 PM


 

 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Review: SIX Rocks History at Bass Concert Hall Photo
Review: SIX Rocks History at Bass Concert Hall

The electrifying production of SIX has descended upon Austin, TX, like a storm of historical reclamation and feminist fervor. All SIX performers (ten if we include the four women in the band) are true QUEENS of pop and sassiness. They own the stage from beginning to end and give the audience a night that is filled with music, dance, and laughter.

2
Review: THE BOOK OF LIFE at McCullough Theatre Photo
Review: THE BOOK OF LIFE at McCullough Theatre

What did our critic think of THE BOOK OF LIFE at McCullough Theatre? The production is more than just a play, though; it is a poignant exploration of personal history and the power of connecting with one's ancestors.

3
ITS ONLY A PLAY, McNallys Hit Comedy, to Take the Stage at The City Theatre Company This M Photo
IT'S ONLY A PLAY, McNally's Hit Comedy, to Take the Stage at The City Theatre Company This Month

The City Theatre Company will continue its 2023 fall theatre season with Terrence McNally's side-splitting Broadway comedy salute It's Only a Play. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL At Bass Concert Hall On Sale Friday Photo
TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL At Bass Concert Hall On Sale Friday

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical at Bass Concert Hall on sale Friday. Catch the highly acclaimed musical celebrating the life of Tina Turner. Don't miss out!

From This Author - Sabrina Wallace

Sabrina Wallace is a Drama Desk Winner and Tony Award Nominated Producer (The Prom), Writer, World Traveler, and Leader at a High Tech Giant. She is a strong supporter of Theatre a... Sabrina Wallace">(read more about this author)

Review: SORDID LIVES at Austin Rainbow Theatre Opens New Doors for the LBGTQIA+ CommunityReview: SORDID LIVES at Austin Rainbow Theatre Opens New Doors for the LBGTQIA+ Community
Review: SIX Rocks History at Bass Concert HallReview: SIX Rocks History at Bass Concert Hall
Review: Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT at The Curtain Theatre pays homage to the Bard!Review: Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT at The Curtain Theatre pays homage to the Bard!
Review: BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at TexArts is a comedic tour-de-force!Review: BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at TexArts is a comedic tour-de-force!

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
TexARTS (9/29-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Art'
Ground Floor Theatre (11/02-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl From the North Country
Bass Concert Hall (4/23-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Born With Teeth
Austin Playhouse (4/05-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ride the Cyclone
B. Iden Payne Theatre (10/26-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer Youth Theatre
The VORTEX (7/26-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frozen
Bass Concert Hall (6/05-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Garden Party
The VORTEX (3/10-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny, Like an Abortion
The VORTEX (7/06-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ANTIGONE
The Filigree Theatre (10/12-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You