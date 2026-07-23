Cast Set for Austin Premiere of PRIMARY TRUST at Austin Playhouse

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Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast and creatives for the Austin premiere of Primary Trust, by playwright Eboni Booth. Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Primary Trust is directed by Associate Artistic Director Ben Wolfe. Playing September 11–October 4, 2026 at Austin Playhouse.

Currently one of the most produced plays in the country right now, Primary Trust is an intimate and heartwarming story of friendship, resilience, and the search for human connection that shines a spotlight on the small moments that make life worthwhile.

Casting for Primary Trust includes Robert Joseph as Kenneth; Marc A. Pouhé as Bert; Huck Huckaby as Clay & Others; and Vivian Noble as Corrina & Others.

Directed by Associate Artistic Director Ben Wolfe. The additional creative team includes Glenda Wolfe as Costume Designer: Mark Novick as lighting designer; Mike Toner as scenic designer; Robert S. Fisher as sound designer; Barry Miller as stage manager; and Kollin Clarke as assistant stage manager.

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