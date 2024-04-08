Review: PRELUDE TO A KISS at the The Bastrop Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PRELUDE TO A KISS is the story of Peter and Rita, a couple who meet at a party at one of Rita’s neighbors and later, fall in love. Although there are some personal differences, they decide to get married after a few weeks. Right after they say their vows, Rita agrees to kiss an older man, resulting in a body switch, and events unfold from there. Written in 1988, this play is often seen as an allegory for persons affected by the AIDS crisis (1981-early 1990s), especially through the character of Peter, who remains in love with the essence of his partner. Viewing this play almost 25 years after the height of that crisis, it is helpful to read the director's note which says "PRELUDE is an allegory of love during illness and hardship and the choice of staying together despite it all," and critic James Hebert’s words: "Long removed from that time, it becomes a broader commentary on eternal topics like the limits of love and the meaning of commitment."

The Bastrop Opera House is performing PRELUDE TO A KISS from April 5-14, 2024, as part of its 135th anniversary. Directed by Bethany Watkin, this performance is delightful: filled with laughter, punctuated by drama, and offering a lovely evening out in a gorgeous, historic performance hall in the heart of Bastrop.

Landon Schwausch (Peter), leads the cast of PRELUDE with a solid performance, navigating a complex emotional range that includes the slight awkwardness of initial romance at the beginning of the play to the complicated matter of a new husband coming to terms with the person he loves in the body of another person near the end. Samantha Plumb (Rita) smoothly delivers the two different personalities required of her role, especially when she becomes the Old Man with her entire physical presence changing, her easy use of a different generation’s colloquial language, and the suppressed - but trying to burst out - excitement of a chance to experience life differently.

In supporting roles, Sheryl Gilchrist (Mrs. Boyle), Ben Kercheval (Dr. Boyle), Ruben M. Palacios (Taylor) and Alexander Surian (Old Man) are wonderful! Gilchrist and Kercheval are a dynamic pair, comfortably portraying a marriage where each partner is attuned to the other and offering stand-out scenes that delight the audience, elevate the performance, and invite us into a loving, loud family. Palacios performs the role of Taylor with humor, amiability, and authenticity, effectively capturing the nature of a friendly neighbor and adjacent friend. Surian gives a perceptive and subtle performance of the Old Man and Rita, especially shining in moments of intimacy.

Performed on an elevated proscenium stage with an extended apron, Bethany Watkin’s set design is quite good, allowing for several different locations to be portrayed through both direct, unchanging placement and moving set. Jason Farley’s sound design is appropriate and non-distracting, with apropos music included for pre-show and intermission. Mike Fahrenthold’s lighting design is a strong production feature, both illuminating the scenes with expertise and offering beautiful colors in the backlights, including a lovely rainbow effect that hearkens back to the original context of the play.

One note, this play is most appropriate for adults due to vulgarity, descriptive sexual language, and the possibility that some in the audience may be made uncomfortable by frequent explosive outbursts from the father-figure character. The Bastrop Opera House has designated the performance for Mature Audiences Only.

PRELUDE TO A KISS

Written by Craig Lucas

The Bastrop Opera House, 711 Spring Street, Bastrop

April 5-6 & 12-13 at 7:30 p.m.; April 7 & 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Running Time: 1 hour 45 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission

Tickets: $25 https://bohtickets.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200439803