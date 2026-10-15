Review: JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE MAD, MAD, MAD, MAD TREASURE HUNT at Austin Scottish Rite Theater

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If you know any kids who love pirates (and I bet you do!), you should strongly consider setting sail with the cast of JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE MAD, MAD, MAD, MAD TREASURE HUNT, now playing at Austin Scottish Rite. With clues to decipher, a live score by Karen Mal, high-energy performances from a great ensemble cast, and a brisk runtime of 60 minutes, this is a perfect matinee experience for families with younger children.

The script is based on Megan McDonald’s popular book series, but regardless of your familiarity with the source material, you’ll soon learn to love Judy (Devin Keating) and Stink (Alex Matthews), a pair of siblings just returning to school after the summer holidays. Judy, feeling that her summer was sorely lacking in travel, adventure, and souvenir T-shirts, jumps at the chance to take a family excursion to Artichoke Island. And the adventure turns out to surpass Judy and Stink’s wildest expectations when they meet a pirate who sends them on a treasure hunt. Kids will love trying to solve the pirate riddles along with Judy and Stink, as they race the clock (and another pair of grade-school treasure hunters) in an effort to win the prize.

For adult members of the audience, a lot of the fun lies in the exuberantly over-the-top performances from the ensemble. Keating and Matthews are splendid at channelling the moody energy of elementary school kids, and they portray a hilarious and believable brother-sister relationship. Underneath all of the madcap pirate hijinks, this is a great show about sibling teamwork; Judy and Stink occasionally annoy each other, but they also know that they’re smarter and more capable together than they would be apart. As “Scurvy Sam,” Brian Hensley brings peak pirate energy to the proceedings, with a swashbuckling accent and terrific comic flair. Parents may relate strongly to Mom and Dad (charmingly performed by Brittney Anabelia and Finley Rucker), who just want to have a nice dinner and visit some shops. The rival treasure seekers, Smart Girl (Jessie Peña) and Tall Boy (Adrew Solis), and the “Claw Server” (James Williams) are all delightful as well.

I love a live score, and JUDY MOODY & STINK has a terrific one-woman band in Karen Mal. The multi-instrumental accompaniment enriches the whole experience, as well as being great exposure to live music for the kids in attendance. (At several points, when a new timbre or instrumental texture was introduced, I saw children look over to the pit to see what was going on over there!)

Another great feature of the Scottish Rite children’s shows is the large area of comfortable floor seating right up front. If you want a swashbuckling good time between now and November 1, show up with some little ones, plant yourselves front and center on the cushy mats, and heave away with JUDY MOODY & STINK.

JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE MAD, MAD, MAD, MAD TREASURE HUNT

Adapted by Allison Gregory from the book series by Megan McDonald

Austin Scottish Rite Theater

October 3-November 1, 2026

Running Time: 60 minutes

Tickets: $17-24, toddlers free; https://scottishritetheater.org/





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