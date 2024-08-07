Review: GUYS AND DOLLS at Summer Stock Austin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s Summer! It’s HOT! It’s that usual time of the year when, in other parts of the country, people are enjoying walks on the beach or picnicking. Here in Texas, it’s too hot even for that, so do what any sane person would do and go see a play in a freezing cold theatre! Impact Arts has just the cure for your need to cool off AND have fun.

For those not in the know, Impact Arts Summer Stock program, according to their website, “provides a level playing field for talented young performers, emphasizing inclusivity and access to high-quality arts education. With hands-on training in performance, production, marketing, and fundraising, SSA prepares participants for success in the arts and beyond, nurturing future leaders and advocates for the arts community.

Summer stock generally serves as a vital training ground for young and emerging talent, offering actors, directors, and technicians the chance to gain practical experience in a fast-paced repertory environment. It’s a long tradition in the live theatre world, and I’ll say it brought back fond memories for this “seasoned” theatre reviewer.

On deck this season, Impact Arts is offering up THE LITTLE MERMAID and GUYS AND DOLLS. I immediately pounced on the opportunity to cover one of my favorite classics: GUYS AND DOLLS.

GUYS AND DOLLS is a celebrated stage musical that premiered on Broadway in 1950, featuring music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. Based on the short stories of Damon Runyon, the musical vividly captures the world of New York City's gamblers, showgirls, and missionaries. The plot centers on the unlikely romance between the high-rolling gambler Sky Masterson (Jordan Williams) and the virtuous mission worker Sarah Brown (Madison Jackson) juxtaposed with the comical relationship between the perpetually engaged Nathan Detroit (Noah Wood) and his long-suffering fiancée, Miss Adelaide (Jude Thurman.) Renowned for its catchy songs like "Luck Be a Lady" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," the show's long list of awards include the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1950, Best Revival of a Musical in 1992, and an Olivier Award for Outstanding Musical Production in 2005. Also, lest we forget, the movie version starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra garnered several awards from the film industry. Its enduring popularity is a testament to its witty dialogue, memorable characters, and timeless appeal.

As for this production of GUYS AND DOLLS? It stacks up as quality theatre and exceeds expectations, just as Impact Arts intends for all of its shows to do. So, the tldr version of this review is: Heck yeah, go see it!

Here’s why:

You’ll be supporting an organization that takes the development of upcoming talent seriously. And when I say upcoming talent, I mean talent that is already stellar. This muscial is just as good as (or better than) what you might find on the stages of say, Zilker Theatre Productions (and the venue is not as HOT) or the Georgetown Palace. What’s different is simply the age of the players. These young theatre practicioners are gifted and, thanks to Impact Arts, wonderfully trained.

Ok, GUYS AND DOLLS is a big a$$ show. If I counted correctly there are 33 cast members in this production and every one of them is just great. There’s loads of energetic and well executed choreography by Ginger Morris and Noah Wood. Adam Roberts and Marita Stryker’s music direction is a flawless treat. Rachel Atkinson’s lighting and Theada Haining’s projection is solid in execution.

Jordan Williams and Madison Jackson take on the leads in the show as Sky and Sarah. Jackson’s gorgeous soprano is enviable, and Williams’s Sky is natural, compelling, and full of mature chemistry and charm. Williams, I suspect, is one of those actors whose work probably never seems forced. And if it’s not, then my praise is even greater, yes? Noah Wood and Jude Thurman are cast in the comic pairing of Nathan Detroit and Miss Adelaide. Both of these actors hit the musical comedy sweet spot. Thurman’s Adelaide is nuanced while maintaining the context of this production’s broad style. Wood’s Nathan is tirelessly energetic and fun. It stands to reason that he is one of the finest dancers on the stage, as he serves as choreographer for the production as well. JP Lopez is a delightful Nicely-Nicely, and delivers on all one expects during the production’s most rousing number. His tenor is just splendid! On that note (pun intended) Brenna Berry (Gen Matilda Cartwright) stands right out when she’s needed in this number as well. My favorite standouts in this already outstanding cast include Jamias Hughes as a spirited Benny, and, in an unexpected and hilarious take on Big Jule, Kaya Shellhammer.

If there is any further note worthy of mentioning (and let’s shout out the director’s note taker in the case of this show, Sarah Collier) I’d point out that the pacing on the night I attended was rigorous. Almanza’s directorial choice amplifies and reflects perfectly the style of the golden age of musicals, but there can always be a danger of overlooking the opportunities for sweet ballads and duets to integrate and shine. If I were to choose a pace too slow or a pace to fast, I'd go with fast every time, so this is a minor note in a production bursting with excellence and delight.

GUYS AND DOLLS runs alongside THE LITTLE MERMAID during Impact Arts Summer Stock program at the McCullough Theatre on the University of Texas Campus, just behind the Bass Concert Hall. You have one final week to catch this formidable show. As I mentioned above, “Heck yeah, go see it!”

GUYS & DOLLS

A Musical Fable of Broadway based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Directed by Gregory Almanza

Music Direction Marita Stryker and Adam Roberts

August 2 - August 11, 2024

McCullough Theatre

2390 Robert Dedman Dr. Austin TX

