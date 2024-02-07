Review: BEETLEJUICE: THE MUSICAL at Bass Concert Hall

Maybe BEETLEJUICE: THE MUSICAL, is Gen Z’s ROCKY HORROR SHOW. When THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW first premiered in London in 1973, it received mixed reviews from critics. Some praised its campy humor, catchy songs, and provocative themes, others found its content shocking and controversial. However, it quickly gained a cult following among audiences. Fast forward to BEETLEJUICE: THE MUSICAL. It has campy humor, (somewhat) provocative themes, and a cult following. It has a strong presence on social media platforms, with the cast and creative team actively engaging with fans through channels like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. This has helped to cultivate a dedicated fan base among younger audiences who are drawn to the show's behind-the-scenes content, fan art, and discussions.

This was ever present on the night I attended. It was uplifting to see young faces and their parents in the house, all of them with the aforementioned cult-like admiration for the show. Festooned in black and white stripes and carrying stuffed sandworms, the mood was festive for a large portion of the audience. I sense this show sells more merch than the usual show that rolls into town.

When the film "Beetlejuice" was released in 1988, with the stellar cast of Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, many of its themes of identity, belonging, and the supernatural resonated with contemporary audiences, just as the musical does in 2024.

The creative team and crew for this show deserve enormous credit for the flashy, over the top elements that are necessary to successfully take this show from film to stage. Director Alex Timbers, Choreographer Connor Gallagher, Music Supervisor Kris Kukul, Scenic Designer David Korins, Costume Designer William Ivey Long (this marks his 75th show!) Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner, Sound Designer Peter Hylenski, Projection Designer Peter Nigrini, Puppet Designer Michael Curry, Special Effects Designer Jeremy Chernick, Illusions Michael Weber, Hair & Wig Design Charles G. LaPointe, Make-Up Design Joe Delude II, and Physical Movement Coordinator Lorenzo Pisoni, in the case of BEETLEJUICE: THE MUSICAL, deserve as much praise as the actors whose creative efforts they support. So read that paragraph again and take in every name! This team is exceptional.

Time will tell whether the book by Scott Brown and Anthony King and music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect will last. With the exception of Lydia’s final ballad (“Home”) I left with no impressions of any particular original song. You will catch, if you’re a fan of composer Danny Elfman, a few notes from the original film score. And, lest you’re worried — Harry Belafonte’s timeless music is included. I wondered at intermission if the young person next to me singing “Jump In The Line” (ironic?) knew the song is over sixty years old. Maybe Eddie Perfect is at a disadvantage here, but that’s the song that, barely sung in the musical, stuck with me after the show. Despite this, Perfect does bring a blend of rock, pop, and musical theater influences to the score, capturing the quirky and macabre spirit of the original film.

And now the obvious. BEETLEJUICE:THE MUSICAL might be every comedic actor’s dream show. Presentational and almost vaudevillian in style, if you’re an actor who is unashamed to chew the scenery, and a theatre-goer who loves this style of comedy, this is the show for you. Justin Collette is relentlessly tireless as Beetlejuice, possessing flawless timing and boundless energy. Hillary Porter (Miss Argentina) makes a lasting impression in her flashy (among all the other flashy!) numbers. Jackera Davis as the Girl Scout was a refreshing breath of air at just the right time. Abe Goldfarb in a sea of over the top performances, captured my heart as Otho. However, Isabella Esler, deserves the spotlight as Lydia. What a wonderful way to make your professional debut, straight out of high school! Real high school, not HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL.

BEETLEJUICE: THE MUSICAL is undoubtedly fun and engaging. However, don’t expect the pace of the over two hour running time to ease in any way. Every number is staged as a showstopper, and the arc of the story gets a little lost in all the flashy staging and music, but it’s a minor point in relation to letting this show be what it is. BEETLEJUICE is a bawdy, irreverent and uproarious homage to an iconic and timeless story that entertains across generations.



Directed by Alex Timbers

Book by Scott Brown and Anthony King

Music and Lyrics by Eddie Perfect

February 6 - 11, 2024

