Photos & Video: First Look at A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Penfold Theatre Company

A Midsummers Night's Dream, directed by Rosalind Faires, is running September 29 - October 16, 2022, made free to all at the Round Rock Amphitheater. Part of the 15th season of Penfold, Penfold in the Park returns with this joyful reimagining, placing all 21 characters in the hands of 4 virtuosic performers for a free night of fun for the whole family!

See photos below!

The cast includes Yunina Barbour Payne (A War of the Worlds) as Titania, Lysandra, Quince, etc., Taylor Flanagan (Henry V) as Puck, Hermia, Snug, etc., Dane Parker (A War of the Worlds) as Oberon, Demetrius, Flute, etc., and Kevin Percival (Control Group) as Bottom, Helenus, Theseus, etc.

Photo credit: Steve Rogers Photography