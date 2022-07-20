Photos: First Look at TexARTS Theatre's THE FULL MONTY

TexARTS Theatre presents The Full Monty the blue-collar musical that exposes the spirit and determination of six out-of-work steelworkers. Desperate for money and respect, they come up with a novel way to make a quick buck by starting a striptease act. The musical comedy with a book by Terrence McNally and music and lyrics by David Yazbek takes place July 15 - Aug. 7, 2022 at the Kam & James Morris Theatre in Lakeway.

Get a first look at production photos below!

The cast features Patrick Darab Hartigan (Jerry), Stephen Mercantel (Dave), Nathan Daniel Ford (Malcolm), Huck Huckaby (Harold), Quincy Kuykendall (Horse), Leslie R. Hethcox (Ethan), Rachel Pallante (Georgie), Michelle Cheney (Vicki), Mary Agen Cox (Jeanette), Mia Carter (Pam), Cam Haas (Keno), and James Schermerhorn (Nathan). The company features Jack Baziuk, Megan Castleberry, Rebekah Freeland, Isaac Howell, Pablo Munoz-Evers, Courtlin Parisher, and Colton Wright.

The creative team includes Kasey RT Graham (Director), Susan Finnigan (Music Director), Ian Liberto (Choreographer), Christian Erben (Production Stage Manager), Donna Coughlin (Scenic Designer), Lucinda Culver (Light Designer), Christopher Arthur (Costume Designer), Jeff Miller (Sound Designer) and Tumbleweed Designs (Properties Design).

Advisory warning: THE FULL MONTY contains adult content and language and is recommended for mature audiences only.