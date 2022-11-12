Photos: First Look at THESE SHINING LIVES at Mary Moody Northen Theatre

The Mary Moody Northen Theatre has released production photos for These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich, running through November 20, 2022.

These Shining Lives chronicles the strength and determination of a group of women working for the Radium Dial Company, a watchmaker in Ottawa, Illinois in the 1920s, which offered jobs to women while slowly poisoning them. Theirs is a story of survival in its most transcendent sense, as they refuse to allow the company that stole their health to kill their spirits-or endanger the lives of those who come after them.

The cast features guest artist and alumnus of the St. Edward's Department of Performing Arts Stephen Mercantel with St. Edward's students Luis Arellano, Tyler Donovan, Sonia Mariah Fonseca, Christina Hollie, Kyndal Rinewalt, and Marie Ritchie.

The creative team includes Lara Toner Haddock (director), Susan Branch Towne (Costume Design), Natalie George (Lighting Design), K. Eliot Haynes (Sound Design), Leilah Stewart (Scenic & Properties Design), Chloe Cox (Hair & Makeup Design) and Robert Tolaro (Production Stage Manager)

Adult single tickets are $28, educator/seniors are $22, and student tickets are $15. Tickets are available by calling the MMNT Box Office at 512-448-8484 or at https://www.stedwards.edu/mary-moody-northen-theatre/buy-tickets

November 12, 17, 18 & 19 at 7:30 pm. November 13 & 20 at 2:00 pm.

All performances will be held at the Mary Moody Northen Theatre on the St. Edward's University campus, 3001 S. Congress Ave, Austin, TX. Parking is free.