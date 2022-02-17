Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At TexARTS' SWEENEY TODD

Sweeney Todd is a heart-pounding thriller set in seedy 19th century London. Filled with chilling terror, diabolical humor and extraordinary music.

Feb. 17, 2022  

The TexARTS Professional Series celebrates the extraordinary legacy of the late Stephen Sondheim with a reimagined version of his grisly 1979 masterpiece Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The musical thriller with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler takes place February 11 - 27, 2022 at the Kam & James Morris Theatre in Lakeway.

Sweeney Todd is a heart-pounding thriller set in seedy 19th century London. Filled with chilling terror, diabolical humor and extraordinary music, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical tells the tale of an exiled barber's quest to avenge the wrongs done to him and his family by a lecherous judge. Along the way, Sweeney Todd is assisted by the pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett, who has a few creative ideas about what to do with the victims.

Matt Wade and Sarah Fleming Walker lead the TexARTS cast. Wade plays the knife-wielding title character and Walker returns to TexARTS to play the dotty, pie-baking Mrs. Lovett.

The cast features Ray DeJohn (Judge Turpin), Daniel Winkler (Tobias), Rachel Pallante (Pirelli & Beggar Woman), Alex Rudd (Anthony), Sarah Zeringue (Johanna), and Christian Erben (Beadle Bamford).

Photo Credit: April Paine Photography

Matt Wade and Sarah Fleming Walker

Sarah Zeringue and Alex Rudd

Matt Wade and Ray DeJohn

Sarah Fleming Walker and Daniel Winkler

Christian Erben

Rachel Pallante


