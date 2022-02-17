Photos: First Look At TexARTS' SWEENEY TODD

The TexARTS Professional Series celebrates the extraordinary legacy of the late Stephen Sondheim with a reimagined version of his grisly 1979 masterpiece Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The musical thriller with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler takes place February 11 - 27, 2022 at the Kam & James Morris Theatre in Lakeway.

Sweeney Todd is a heart-pounding thriller set in seedy 19th century London. Filled with chilling terror, diabolical humor and extraordinary music, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical tells the tale of an exiled barber's quest to avenge the wrongs done to him and his family by a lecherous judge. Along the way, Sweeney Todd is assisted by the pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett, who has a few creative ideas about what to do with the victims.

Matt Wade and Sarah Fleming Walker lead the TexARTS cast. Wade plays the knife-wielding title character and Walker returns to TexARTS to play the dotty, pie-baking Mrs. Lovett.

The cast features Ray DeJohn (Judge Turpin), Daniel Winkler (Tobias), Rachel Pallante (Pirelli & Beggar Woman), Alex Rudd (Anthony), Sarah Zeringue (Johanna), and Christian Erben (Beadle Bamford).

Photo Credit: April Paine Photography