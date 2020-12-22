Photo Flash: ZACH Theatre Presents Songs Under the Stars: A ROCKIN' HOLIDAY CONCERT

ZACH Theatre is presenting A Rockin' Holiday Concert, a socially distanced outdoor holiday concert on The People's Plaza at ZACH playing December 10 - January 3, 2020. Featuring the vocals of Judy Arnold, CHANEL, Leslie McDonel, Jessica O'Brien, Daniel Rowan, Roderick Sanford, and Kenny Williams as they rock the ultimate holiday bash as part of ZACH's outdoor concert series, Songs Under the Stars. Perfect for the whole family, this socially distanced holiday offering celebrates the season with a merry mix of traditional favorites and classic rock-n-roll hits. *Performer lineup may vary by show.

Check out photos below!

In addition, ZACH Theatre will offer a FREE Open House with sample offering of Virtual Classes January 4 - 6, 2021. Helping young people find courage, creativity, and connection even when apart, 12 sample classes will be offered for ages: Kindergarten through 12th Grade. Sign up for sample virtual classes can be found HERE.

Photo credit: Suzanne Cordeiro