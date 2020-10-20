Photo Flash: ZACH Theatre Presents SONGS UNDER THE STARS With Jill Blackwood and Matthew Redden
Next week's performances will feature Leslie McDonel, Olivia Nice, and Laura Benedict.
ZACH Theatre recently presented the first week of their Songs Under the Stars series, a socially distanced outdoor concert series on The Plaza at ZACH playing October 15-November 8, 2020. Opening week starred Jill Blackwood and Matthew Redden with "On Broadway." Celebrating the Golden Age of Broadway. ZACH's dynamic duo sang selections from legendary musicals including The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, The King and I, Anything Goes, Ragtime and more.
See photos below!
Full information on the 2020 Fall Concert Series can be found HERE.
WEEK 2: 70's Female Rockstars
Performances by Leslie McDonel, Olivia Nice, and Laura Benedict
Directed by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson
The People's Plaza at ZACH
October 21-25 | Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Streaming available October 28-November 2
WEEK 3: Motown Grooves
Performances by Judy R. Arnold, Kenny Williams, and Roderick Sanford
Directed by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson
The People's Plaza at ZACH
October 28-November 1 | Wednesday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.
Streaming available November 4-9
WEEK 4: SUPERSTAR: CHANEL
Starring CHANEL
Directed by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson
November 4-8 | Wednesday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.
Streaming available November 11-16
Photo Credit: Kirk Tucker