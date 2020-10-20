Photo Flash: ZACH Theatre Presents SONGS UNDER THE STARS With Jill Blackwood and Matthew Redden

Next week's performances will feature Leslie McDonel, Olivia Nice, and Laura Benedict.

ZACH Theatre recently presented the first week of their Songs Under the Stars series, a socially distanced outdoor concert series on The Plaza at ZACH playing October 15-November 8, 2020. Opening week starred Jill Blackwood and Matthew Redden with "On Broadway." Celebrating the Golden Age of Broadway. ZACH's dynamic duo sang selections from legendary musicals including The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, The King and I, Anything Goes, Ragtime and more.

WEEK 2: 70's Female Rockstars

Performances by Leslie McDonel, Olivia Nice, and Laura Benedict

Directed by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

The People's Plaza at ZACH

October 21-25 | Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Streaming available October 28-November 2

WEEK 3: Motown Grooves

Performances by Judy R. Arnold, Kenny Williams, and Roderick Sanford

Directed by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

The People's Plaza at ZACH

October 28-November 1 | Wednesday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

Streaming available November 4-9

WEEK 4: SUPERSTAR: CHANEL

Starring CHANEL

Directed by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

November 4-8 | Wednesday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

Streaming available November 11-16

Photo Credit: Kirk Tucker

