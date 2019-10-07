Photo Flash: First Look at TexARTS' LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Oct. 7, 2019  

TexARTS celebrates the Halloween season with the delicious Broadway sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors. Seymour, a meek floral assistant and his bloodthirsty, man-eating plant take the TexARTS Kam & James Morris Stage this October.

The cast features Michael Wheeler (Grease, Best Little Whorehouse...) as Seymour, Leigh Sauvageau as Audrey, Andrew Cannata (I'll Be Seeing You) as Orin Scrivello, Ben Gibson (Annie) as Mr. Mushnik, Roderick Sanford (Smokey Joe's, Best Little Whorehouse....) as the voice of Audrey II, Sebastian Garcia as Audrey II Puppeteer, Makayla Perez as Ronnette, Caleigh Wilson as Crystal, and Paige Harvey as Chiffon

Photo Credit: April Paine Photography

