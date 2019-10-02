Photo Flash: First Look at DRACULA at ZACH Theatre

Steven Dietz's Dracula stars Keith Contreras-McDonald (Dracula) and Sarah Kimberley Becker (Mina). Commissioned for A Contemporary Theatre (ACT), Steven Dietz's Dracula makes its regional premiere at ZACH this October before it premieres at ACT this fall. In Dracula, Dietz gives us a new look at this love story through Mina's perspective, looking at Bram Stoker's work with a female-focused 21st Century lens. Dracula plays The Topfer at ZACH, September 25-November 3, 2019, under the direction of playwright Steven Dietz.

Austin's own Steven Dietz creates an all-new adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula. Exquisite and provocative, Dietz's new adaptation is a chilling fantasy with a surprising twist - a bold heroine who dares to defy the ruler of the night. Mina, the object of Dracula's desire, is in charge and with steadfast courage sleuths to uncover the mystery. Come early and experience the Victorian goth lobby, complete with Tarot Readers (by Curia Arcanum) and Ghost Storytellers, before the on-stage tricks and spooks. A vampire bite awaits the first 20 people in the lobby! Seductive, romantic, and empowering, Dietz has given us a new spin on the old tale to create a thoughtful and haunting interpretation of the story for a 21st Century context.

Age recommendation: Thirteen and up for adult themes.

Run time: 1 hour and 50 minutes, including one 20-minute intermission.

