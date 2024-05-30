Penfold Theatre's New Home To Supplement Venue Needs For Arts Organizations In Central Texas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Penfold Theatre Company will host other local arts organizations who will utilize the space for rehearsal, education, or performance around Penfold's producing season.

Focused on an expanded mission to curate performances by premier local artists, the initial group of companies Penfold will open its new home to are from throughout Central Texas and span various arts disciplines such as dance, theatre, improv and more, making arts more accessible to the Round Rock area.

“Investing in local artists and building community around their work is a top priority for Penfold, and we are proud to see it come to fruition,” says Penfold's Producing Artistic Director Ryan Crowder. “Venue space is crucial for the arts in Central Texas to flourish, and now that we have a new permanent home, it's important to extend an invitation for other artists to create within these walls. Whether for performances or classes, to possibly a partnership in producing – we look forward to hosting this inaugural group of artists and companies.”

Organizations set to use the venue during 2024-25 include Round Rock legacy organizations Metamorphosis Dance, Monsoon Dance, Round Rock Arts and Round Rock Ballet Folklorico – as well as Austin-based companies Glass Half Full Theatre, Hideout Theatre and Zach Theatre.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with our good friends at Penfold to bring improv shows, classes, and summer camps to Round Rock audiences,” said Hideout Theatre General Manager, Kareem Badr. “This is such a natural fit for us and we're excited to play in their new space.”

“Metamorphosis Dance is excited to bring high quality, professional ballet performances to Round Rock, and contribute to the community's thriving art scene,” said Artistic Director Melanie Kregel. “Both our academy, which is located in Round Rock, and now our company will continue to provide expert instruction and artistic excellence to a broader audience.”

