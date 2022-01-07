Penfold Theatre Company Expands Team

Penfold Theatre Company (Penfold) has announced Liz Fisher and Jarrett King have joined Nathan Jerkins as Associate Artistic Directors. Carl Gonzales joins the team as the new Arts Administrator. Additionally, recent 2021 hire, Taylor Flanagan will continue as Program Marketer. Ryan Crowder will maintain his role as Producing Artistic Director.

Now with a team of six, these additions increase pre-pandemic Penfold staff by one-third. Recent strategic planning resulted in the goal to form an artistic company that can engage in a deeper way than before. Committing two additional artistic voices to the team helps take a step in that direction.

"Liz and Jarrett will assist with season planning: shaping the types of programs Penfold offers and mapping out the specific productions Penfold will produce in upcoming seasons. Also, since we're launching a new multi-year commission series, they'll play a major role in selecting playwrights to commission and supporting them throughout the playwriting process," said Crowder in a statement. "As highly accomplished artists, both Liz and Jarrett bring experience in producing, directing, playwriting, acting and theatre education. We're excited to have their unique perspectives and expertise."

These hires underscore Penfold's mission to invest in Central Texas artists - both financially and by giving them a greater voice in the work they create. Expanding and diversifying the artistic leadership is one step to advance that goal.

"I've felt part of the Penfold family for a long time now, having been supported by the organization as an actor and writer for several years," said Jarrett King. "Joining the team as Associate Artistic Director gives me an opportunity to further my relationship with the immensely talented, deeply empathetic, and fiercely creative souls that populate this unique organization. I'm thrilled to help shape this new leg of Penfold's journey to reimagine our future by reimagining our past, and to further establish Penfold as a hub for audiences and artists."