Paramount Theater Reopens With The 45th Annual Paramount Classic Film Series

They're partnering with Turner Classic Movies to celebrate women filmmakers throughout movie history!

The 45th Annual Paramount Classic Film Series presented by CapMetro returned Friday, September 11th with everything from Spike Lee to Hitchcock, plus they're partnering with Turner Classic Movies to celebrate women filmmakers throughout movie history!

Austin's beloved tradition has been updated to keep everyone healthy and safe. Masks are required for all patrons over the age of 10 unless you're eating or drinking in your seat. The theater has also established specific procedures to minimize personal contact including a new Clear Bag policy, a new socially distanced seat map with our historic movie palace limited to only 25% capacity, touchless ticketing, touchless concessions and touchless temperature checks for all patrons and staff. There will also be staggered arrival times to help maintain a socially distanced environment, a healthcare professional onsite for every film, full sanitation and fogging before every film, and more.

Learn more at https://www.austintheatre.org/film/classic-film-series/.

