The Paradox Players present Saints, Sinners & Thieves running Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm, September 27, 28 & 29, and October 4, 5, and 6. Saints, Sinners and Thieves is an evening of three one act plays, Soldier of the Cross and A Fool and His Money written by Sally Seitz, and I Am Not the Person You Have Made Me Out to Be written by Marianne Serene, both playwrights achieving honors at Hype Park Theatre's and ScriptWork's short fringe festival, FronteraFest. The plays are interspersed with commentary by Trudy, a character developed for Lily Tomlin by Jane Wagner for In Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe The theme of this show is that we are all saints, sinners & thieves because maybe we are all just a little bit crazy. The best way to handle it all is not to put so much meaning into life and just sit back and enjoy the mystery of it all.

Saints Sinners & Thieves will be produced in Howson Hall at the First Unitarian Universalist Church at 4700 Grover & 49th Streets in Austin.

This production, directed by Sally Seitz and Barbara Abbate, is produced by the Paradox Players, a community theater ministry in residence at First UU. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and $20 for opening night gala. Call 512-744-1495, paradoxplayers.org for reservations. Join us and the Saints, Sinners & Thieves for an evening of thought provoking and soulful stimulation.





