Oliver Rajamani Comes to Paramount Theatre in November

The performance is set for November 12.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Interview: Kathy Valentine of HEAD OVER HEELS at ZACH Theatre Photo 3 Interview: Kathy Valentine of HEAD OVER HEELS at ZACH Theatre
IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour; 'A New Day Holiday Tour' to Kick Off in November Photo 4 IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour

Oliver Rajamani Comes to Paramount Theatre in November

Award-winning musician Oliver Rajamani will celebrate the release of his latest album with a concert at Austin’s Paramount Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. Tickets, which start at $25, are available Click Here.  

Weaving together pulsating Romani (Gypsy) melodies and rhythms, sensual Western orchestral string arrangements and hints of old-style Texas country with haunting Armenian duduk, American jazz and strong whiffs of exotic India, Rajamani creates an intoxicating cultural union with his music. The ballads are sung in English sprinkled with Romani and the languages of India. The Austin musician hopes his original music adds color, spice and passion to the Texas musical landscape. “My music is for people from all walks of life,” he said. “It brings together the musical threads of Gypsy/folk India, European Romani and Texas Americana while bringing recognition to the historical Indian origins of the Romani people.” 

Rajamani, whose music was influenced by a childhood listening to Jim Reeves, Johnny Cash, Frank Sinatra, Nate King Cole and Elvis Presley, uses his music to showcase Romani culture and music. “The music of the Romani diaspora has so many styles,” he said. “Including Flamenco and Gypsy jazz as well as Gypsy/folk influences from India.” 

The concert will be Rajamani’s first public Austin concert since 2020 and will coincide with the release of his 10th album, VASI.  “This album carries a vivacious and persevering radiance that transforms the darkest of memories into light similar to traditional Romani music,” he said. Featured on the CD are: Texas artists including Suzanna Choffel, two-time Grammy winning jazz vocalist Diane Schuur as well as Roby Lakatos, the king of Hungarian Gypsy violin; Jivan Gasparayan, who plays Armenian duduk; and Gypsy jazz guitarist Amati Schmitt

An 18-piece orchestra will accompany Rajamani at The Paramount concert, which will also include performances by Lakatos, and Gasparyan as well as local vocalist Suzanna Choffel and musicians on sitar, dhol and Romani guitar. Austin Symphony Orchestra Music Director Peter Bay will conduct the orchestra.  




RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Austin Playhouse Introduces Exciting New Cabaret Series for the 2023-2024 Season Photo
Austin Playhouse Introduces Exciting New Cabaret Series for the 2023-2024 Season

Get ready to be entertained as Austin Playhouse launches a captivating new cabaret series for the upcoming 2023-2024 season. Find out all the details and get a sneak peek into what's in store for theater enthusiasts.

2
Review: PICNIC at City Theatre Photo
Review: PICNIC at City Theatre

With its timeless themes and memorable characters, Picnic stands as a testament to the enduring power of theatre to capture the complexity of human relationships and the choices that shape our lives. A charming and entertaining evening of Austin theatre.

3
Review: JENNA AND THE WHALE at Ground Floor Theatre Photo
Review: JENNA AND THE WHALE at Ground Floor Theatre

Like Jonah and the Whale, JENNA AND THE WHALE shows us the value of second chances and how to discover our own resilience

4
Single Tickets Available For GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE at ZACH Theatre Photo
Single Tickets Available For GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre presents pianist, actor, and playwright Hershey Felder for the Austin premiere of Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone playing September 14 – October 1, 2023 at The Topfer at ZACH.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Willy Wonka The Musical
Bastrop Opera House (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pipeline
The Alchemy Theatre (9/07-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Lulu Bett
The VORTEX (11/17-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PICNIC
City Theatre Austin at Genesis Creative Collective (8/18-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AMAGING: Age isn’t just a number it’s a story
The VORTEX (2/08-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MotherTree
The VORTEX (8/30-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
TexARTS (9/29-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ramalamadingdong High
Hideout Theatre (8/12-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kimmie Rhodes & Friends Play to Benefit HOME (Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers)
Saxon Pub (9/11-9/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sordid Lives
Austin Rainbow Theatre (10/06-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You