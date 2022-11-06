North Texas Performing Arts to Stage 100th Performance of SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL

North Texas Performing Arts has announced that closing night of this year's run of its annual Christmas show will mark their 100th performance of Scrooge, the Musical for the theatre troupe and for Plano resident Darrell Rodenbaugh who has played the title role of "Scrooge" since the tradition began in 2011.

This year's twelfth anniversary production of Scrooge, the Musical will feature almost 100 actors in the holiday favorite that has captivated almost 20,000 audience members for over a decade. Through the years the production has weathered the Covid-19 Pandemic, debilitating December ice storms, and a move to a new venue and through the challenges continued to take the stage.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to come back to this role and am energized by Scrooge's very special message of rebirth and redemption," explains Rodenbaugh. "It teaches us that we have the opportunity to start our lives all over again and change for the better, and I consider it our second greatest Christmas story."

The Annual "Scrooge" tradition began in 2011 as a theatre supporter's "team-building" effort, and since that early start has consistently been one of the theatre's largest annual box office hits and financial contributors to the non-profit North Texas Performing Arts.

"Most rewarding is when audience members tell us that they come back to see Scrooge year-after-year to get them into the Christmas Spirit," says eight-time Scrooge cast member and five-time Scrooge Director Mike Mazur. "This year will be special with Darrell's 100th bow. He has brought the role to life so many times, and each year he keeps it new, fresh and bigger and better than the year before."

This year NTPA will again be offering two "Gift to the Community" performances, providing free tickets filling the entire house for two shows as a "Holiday Gift" to local veterans and underprivileged families. Audience members will participate in pre-show carols, a special visit from Santa Claus, free snacks during intermission, and a post-show gift bag. Those interested in sponsoring this invitation-only event or applying for participation should reach out to scrooge@ntpa.org.

This North Texas Christmas tradition has been critically acclaimed and described in a Dallas Morning News review as "brilliant ... robust and passionate," and the show continues to grow each year in its following and playing to sell-out crowds. The show regularly tops regional "must-see" event lists for the Christmas Season.

Scrooge closely follows the plot of Charles Dickens' acclaimed book, A Christmas Carol. The movie adaptation received four Academy Award nominations and five Golden Globe nominations. Scrooge was written by award-winning songwriter Leslie Bricusse, creator of the musical versions of Jekyll & Hyde and Willy Wonka.

NTPA Scrooge casts historically have featured entire family participants and this year is no different with two-thirds of its cast related to another cast member. This year's cast includes Cratchit parents with their own children playing Cratchit children, Young Scrooge and stage sister are real-life mother-son, and other heart-warming family relationships.

This year's production is directed by NTPA's award-winning and off-Broadway and international performer Mike Mazur, with support from the show's Choreographer and noted regional actor Bonnie Grugle, Music Director Lizzie Shelby, Assistant Director and NTPA Alumna Brenna Petersen, and Stage Manager and NTPA Alumna Julianna Rios.

NTPA's Scrooge will offer 12 performances between December 7-18, with two "Gift to the Community" performances December 7 and 14. The first weekend performs at the historic Plano Courtyard Theater and closing weekend at Willow Bend Center of the Arts in The Shops at Willow Bend Mall.

Scrooge, the Musical is sponsored in part by the City of Plano. Scrooge! is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

SCROOGE! The Musical

December 8-11

at The Courtyard Theatre

December 15-18

Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts

Directed by Mike Mazur

Assistant Directed by Brenna Petersen

Music Directed by Lizzie Shelby

Choreographed by Bonnie Grugle

Suggested Audience Age: All Ages

Ebeneezer Scrooge has spent all his life accruing gold and allowing all his loved ones to slip through his hands. On Christmas Eve 1843, Scrooge is given the gift of one more chance to redeem himself for mankind and for his soul. The musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol reminds us to love one another and to hold each other close!

Purchase Scrooge Tickets!

