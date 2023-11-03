MOMENTS: A GIVING THANKS MUSICAL to Play Genesis Creative Collective This Month

Performances are November 16 – 19 at Genesis Creative Collective.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

City Theatre Austin will present a special one-weekend musical performance event “giving thanks” to the legendary composers, singers, and artists that have touched our lives. Performances November 16 – 19 at Genesis Creative Collective. Limited seating, so get your tickets or reservations early! 

“If I cannot fly, let me sing.” – Stephen Sondheim

Ten incredible performers and guests come together in an intimate and magical evening to tell stories, shares moments, and sing the unforgettable songs of legend’s Jerry Herman, Burt Bacharach, Kander and Ebb, Stephen Schwartz, Christine McVie, Marvin Hamlisch, Olivia Newton-John, and Jason Robert Brown. Featuring music from Chicago, A Chorus Line, Funny Girl, Godspell, Gypsy, Rent, La Cage aux Folles and many more. A dazzling array of music’s best that soar with heart and heartbreak, laughter and love, as we express our gratitude for the amazing talent of singers and songwriters whose shows, songs, and lyrics will be with us forever.

The show features the talented Susan Johnston Taylor, Kirk Kelso, Andy Berkovsky, Jeff Phillips, Jane Newchurch, Sarah Manna, Evan Abeling, Nanami Harada, Valencia Lee, and some surprise special guests. Musical direction by the brilliant Jeffrey Jones-Ragona and accompanying on the piano.

City Theatre is celebrating its 18th anniversary season of live theatre entertainment. CTC is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman’s Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!

MOMENTS: Songs of Giving Thanks…and All That Jazz

November 16 – 19. Thursday - Saturday 8:00 pm. Sunday 3 pm.

Genesis Creative Collective. 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722.

General Seating $15-$18. Center Reserved $20. Group and student discounts.




