MAESTRO'S DREAM: CUE THE CONFETTI to Honor Peter Bay
The gala will take place at the Junior League of Austin Community Impact Center and will feature sponsorship opportunities and auction items.
The Austin Symphony Orchestra will host Maestro's Dream: Cue the Confetti, a gala honoring Peter Bay's tenure with the orchestra, on Friday, February 5, 2027, at the Junior League of Austin Community Impact Center, 5330 Bluffstone Lane.
According to the announcement, the event marks 'Thirty years in the making,' with Maestro's Dream: Cue the Confetti described as honoring 'Peter Bay's remarkable tenure with the Austin Symphony Orchestra and the music and mission he's championed all along the way.'
The gala is billed as 'an evening of celebration, tribute, and community,' supporting 'the ASO's continued impact for generations to come.'
Event Details
Friday, February 5, 2027
The Junior League of Austin Community Impact Center
5330 Bluffstone Lane
Sponsorships and tables are available for purchase now. Individual ticket sales will be released at a later date, subject to availability. Sponsorship and table purchases can be made via the event's ticketing page.
Organizers are also seeking auction item donations, including 'exclusive experiences, vacation homes fine art, luxury goods, and one-of-a-kind treasures,' for the event. Those interested in donating an auction item can do so via the auction donation page.
Questions about the event can be directed to Event Coordinator Chloe Bruns at 512.476.6064 x 1213 or cbruns@austinsymphony.org.
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