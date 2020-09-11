Lenka Clayton and Joey Fauerso Speak with the Blanton Museum on the Art of Motherhood

The series will return Tuesday, September 15 at 5pm Central, 6pm Eastern.

The Blanton Museum's Zoom series, Curated Conversations, will return this coming Tuesday, September 15 at 5pm Central, 6pm Eastern. In a session titled "The Art of Motherhood," Blanton staff will be joined by artists Lenka Clayton and Joey Fauerso to explore the role of motherhood as both pragmatic challenge and thematic catalyst in their respective artistic practices.

Conceptual artist Lenka Clayton is well-known for mining motherhood and the everyday for poetic, humorous resonances, from her attempts to objectively measure the furthest she could be from her toddler son (a video work shown at the Blanton in 2018) to sculptural installations like 63 Objects Taken Out of My Son's Mouth. Her quotidian documentations also featured in the 2017 Met exhibition Talking Pictures -a series of camera-phone conversations between artists- where Clayton was paired with Nina Katchadourian. Clayton is also the founder of the open-source, self-directed residency program An Artist Residency in Motherhood.

Joey Fauerso is a San Antonio-based artist whose paintings, videos, and installations often orbit themes of gender, family, and the cognitive and creative processes of children. As with Clayton, these fixations are based in real-life experiences - in Fauerso's case, through her upbringing in a Transcendental Meditation community in Iowa as well as her current realities as a parent. Her works have been shown at the Drawing Center, The Museo de Arte Moderno in Medellin, Colombia, MASS MOCA, and the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, among others.

Clayton and Fauerso will be in conversation with Blanton curator Veronica Roberts and MacKenzie Stevens, Director of UT's Visual Arts Center, for this latest installation of Curated Conversations.

