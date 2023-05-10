JULIETA TIENE LA CULPA to be Presented at Ground floor Theater This Summer

The play will be performed in Spanish with English subtitles on June 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 8pm.

Central Drama will present its first in person production directed by Alejandro Pedemonte. With performances by Verónica Pomata, Lorena Elias and Peruvian actress Lilian Schiappa-Pietra.

Julieta tiene la culpa (It's Juliet's fault) takes and reinvents three emblematic characters; Nora Helmer, from Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House (Norway, 1879); Nina Zaryechnaia, from Anton Chekhov's The Seagull (Russia, 1896), and Blanche Dubois, from Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire (USA, 1947); offering them a different perspective from a current feminine point of view. Barbara Colio writes this work from the need to offer each of them a couple of friends; to offer them a visit to the theater where they could meet themselves, where they could have a chance to transform themselves.

Three strangers: a housewife, a theater student, and an unemployed teacher, cannot enter the most anticipated theater premiere in the city: the Polish staging of Romeo and Juliet. They remain in the lobby, listening through the door. How good would it feel to be one of those women that someone writes something important about. But they could never dream of it. "No one would ever write anything about us." The meeting of three ordinary women who discover that among so many feminine duties that they were taught, no one ever told them anything about loving themselves, about the possibility of celebrating and having fun with who they are.

The play will be performed in Spanish with English subtitles on June 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 8pm. and Sunday June 11 at 7pm. at the Ground Floor Theater ((979 Springdale Rd #122, Austin, TX 78702). Tickets are on sale through Click Here Group discounts available.




RELATED STORIES - Austin

KMFA Names Clarice Assad as 2023 Draylen Mason Composer-in-Residence Photo
KMFA Names Clarice Assad as 2023 Draylen Mason Composer-in-Residence

 KMFA Classical 89.5 has named Chicago-based, Brazilian-American female composer Clarice Assad as the 2023 Draylen Mason Composer-in-Residence.

Review: GETTING IN BED WITH THE PIZZA MAN at Crashbox Theatre Photo
Review: GETTING IN BED WITH THE PIZZA MAN at Crashbox Theatre

What did our critic think of GETTING IN BED WITH THE PIZZA MAN at Crashbox Theatre? GETTING IN BED WITH THE PIZZA MAN is a delight of a one-woman show. Written by Katie Folger and directed by Matrex Kilgore, this 'racy and whimsical production explores the joys and challenges of being single and sexually adventurous during the COVID-19 era.'

Interview: Elizabeth V. Newman of TIDE at The Filigree Theatre Photo
Interview: Elizabeth V. Newman of TIDE at The Filigree Theatre

Elizabeth V. Newman moved with her family from New York City to Austin ten years ago. She is in her 4th season at The Filigree Theatre and is thrilled to have found an extended family in the Austin theatre community. The Filigree Theatre company delivers each season with a theme that ties together unique and beautiful stories.

Review: TIDE at The Filigree Theatre Photo
Review: TIDE at The Filigree Theatre

Tide at The Filigree Theatre showed directorial and artistic courage and compassion as Ms. Newman was able to deliver a play that purposely leaves much unanswered and unresolved. An enjoyable performance that makes me want to see what Ms. Newman will bring to the stage next season.


