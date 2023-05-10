JULIETA TIENE LA CULPA to be Presented at Ground floor Theater This Summer

Central Drama will present its first in person production directed by Alejandro Pedemonte. With performances by Verónica Pomata, Lorena Elias and Peruvian actress Lilian Schiappa-Pietra.

Julieta tiene la culpa (It's Juliet's fault) takes and reinvents three emblematic characters; Nora Helmer, from Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House (Norway, 1879); Nina Zaryechnaia, from Anton Chekhov's The Seagull (Russia, 1896), and Blanche Dubois, from Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire (USA, 1947); offering them a different perspective from a current feminine point of view. Barbara Colio writes this work from the need to offer each of them a couple of friends; to offer them a visit to the theater where they could meet themselves, where they could have a chance to transform themselves.

Three strangers: a housewife, a theater student, and an unemployed teacher, cannot enter the most anticipated theater premiere in the city: the Polish staging of Romeo and Juliet. They remain in the lobby, listening through the door. How good would it feel to be one of those women that someone writes something important about. But they could never dream of it. "No one would ever write anything about us." The meeting of three ordinary women who discover that among so many feminine duties that they were taught, no one ever told them anything about loving themselves, about the possibility of celebrating and having fun with who they are.

The play will be performed in Spanish with English subtitles on June 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 8pm. and Sunday June 11 at 7pm. at the Ground Floor Theater ((979 Springdale Rd #122, Austin, TX 78702). Tickets are on sale through Click Here Group discounts available.