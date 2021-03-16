Hill Country Community Theatre Celebrates Reopening with LOVE SPRINGS ETERNAL

The Hill Country Community Theatre will hold a fundraiser, "Love Springs Eternal - A Celebratory Reopening of the Hill Country Community Theatre," for three performances only, Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 pm (doors open at 7:00) and Sunday, April 25 at 2:00 pm (doors open 1:30).

This musical revue will feature love songs from Broadway, including "I Cain't Say No," "It's De-Lovely," "I Remember It Well," "If Ever I Would Leave You," "I've Never Been in Love Before," "Till There Was You," "Marry the Man Today," "Night and Day," "Some Enchanted Evening," "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes," and many more.

Kärin Frasier and Seth Smith, who will also sing, will lead the Hill Country Community Theatre Players and be Masters of Ceremonies. This unforgettable musical revue will feature pianist Dan McMurrough who will accompany talented vocalists Robert Schneider and Cathy Rose.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Hill Country Community Theatre. "It is with great joy that we present this celebratory reopening show," said Mike Rademaekers, the theatre's executive director. "We are thrilled to be able to welcome back the community that has supported us for 36 years."

Tickets are $30 each. Complimentary wine and soft drinks will be served. Seating is limited, so please make your reservations early. The theatre encourages you to purchase your tickets in advance online at www.theHCCT.org, or over the phone rather than in-person, by calling the box office (830) 798-8944. If you cannot attend but would still like to donate, please mail your check to the Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657. You may also donate online through the theatre's website.

For the Friday and Sunday performances, the audience will be social distanced. For Saturday's performance, the audience will not be social distanced. Masks are strongly recommended but not required. HCCT staff and volunteers will wear masks, and the theatre will be sanitized.