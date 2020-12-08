Ground Floor Theatre Announces Simone Alexander As Development Director

Ground Floor Theatre (GFT) announces Simone Alexander as Development Director beginning January 1, 2021.

During this current time of COVID-19, Ground Floor Theatre is fortunate to continue to grow not only with GFT Artist in Residence and virtual performances, but by opening their doors to other creatives to film their productions for online offerings. Space has been provided for the music of The Therapy Sisters and Natalie George Production's Fast Forward Austin; theatre with Austin Playhouse, VORTEX, and Salvage Vanguard; and various individual performers and artists as a rehearsal space. Simone's addition to the staff will enable GFT to produce more work of their own, while helping fulfill a need in the community.

"We have been looking for someone to complete the leadership team at Ground Floor Theatre for a while now," said Co-Artistic Directors Patti Neff-Tiven and Lisa Scheps. "Simone was our first call, and we are more than thrilled that she is coming on board. Simone's addition to the staff will allow GFT to grow, adding a new and fresh voice to the management team. We are confident that her position will directly aid in the upcoming growth of GFT as we continue our mission driven work."

A Dallas native with Austin and Louisiana roots, Simone Alexander is a freelance artist, arts administrator, and arts advocate who has spent the last 3 years in Austin working in the nonprofit field and theatre community. In addition to joining Ground Floor Theatre as Development Director, she is also currently the Producing Artistic Director of New Manifest Theatre Company and the Visitor Relations Manager at The Contemporary Austin Museum. Simone's personal artistic vision is dedicated to sharing the art of the people of today through storytelling from a diversity of uniquely specific voices, styles, and perspectives in contemporary theatre.

"Austin has such an inspiring and thriving arts community which is what drew me to the city. As an artist and arts advocate, Ground Floor Theatre is where I had my first professional directing job in Austin. I'm thrilled to be a part of the Ground Floor Theatre team and work alongside Lisa and Patti," expressed Alexander. "Even during these uncertain times, the theatre community and the arts are needed now more than ever. I look forward to continuing the great work that Ground Floor has been doing to support the Austin theatre and arts community."

While currently closed to the public, Ground Floor Theatre is using this opportunity to make improvements to the HVAC system, and enhancing additional PPE measures to be made available once GFT is able to open safely for in-person performances again. Additionally, the tech booth will be relocated to be out of sight, above and behind the audience. With this renovation, a second entrance will be added for patrons to now enter from both the left and right side of the house. Minor improvements have also been made backstage for cast and crew.

Ground Floor Theatre is supported in part by the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin Economic Development Department.