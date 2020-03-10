Good Wolf Entertainment Announces Annual Birthday Party, April 1

Austin-based events company Good Wolf Entertainment is thrilled to announce their Annual Birthday Party on Wednesday, April 1 at Come and Take It Live, located at 2015 E. Riverside Dr. Austin, Texas 78741. Founded in 2006 by Brandon DeMaris, Good Wolf has been leading the pack as the Live Music Capital of the World's foremost live music production company. Operating in Austin for well over a decade, Good Wolf Entertainment specializes in the areas of talent booking and concert production, the company has established itself as a music industry insider and a one-stop-shop for any clients event needs. The Good Wolf Birthday Party will feature music from wolf-themed local bands Party Wolfe, Decoyote, Girl Jam - PAACK, You, Me, & the Wolfman and GLDLM (featuring members of Walker Lukens). There will also be surprise special guest performances throughout the night. Doors at 6 p.m. with music kicking off at 7 p.m. The party is 21+ and tickets are $20 for GA and $50 for VIP. To purchase tickets, see here. For more information on Good Wolf Entertainment, please see www.goodwolflive.com.

"By nature, wolves are pack animals and they are known to play a vital role in the health of their ecosystem," said Good Wolf Entertainment President & COO Brandon DeMaris. "As our company has grown to employ multiple event producers and a large body of production staff, so has our capability grown to serve both our clients and the local music community. Many of our clients are planning a high volume of events simultaneously, and some at a very large scale, which requires the kind of efficiencies and resources that would far exceed those of an individual planner."

Good Wolf Entertainment services an impressive client roster including corporate accounts like Dell, Deloitte Consulting, Oracle and Outdoor Voices as well as having formidable involvement in launching Austin-based music non-profits, Black Fret and the MusiCares Sober Jam.

"Good Wolf not only has been doing an incredible job at producing events for quite a while, they're great people and awesome to work with," said Courtney Cooper North America Experiential Lead at Dell. "Because of that, they have built and maintained relationships with the right resources to be able to pull off just about anything."

"I've had the pleasure of working with Good Wolf Entertainment for over 10 years now," said Codey Allen, Artist Relations and Brand Partnerships for Gibson Guitar Corporation. "The beauty (and risk) of producing events in the music industry is that you face new challenges every day, at every gig. Good Wolf takes these challenges head on with a charming smile and the best attitude you can hope for. They're creative, upbeat, and most importantly, passionate. Working for a global corporation like Gibson Guitar has given me the opportunity to collaborate with hundreds of event professionals over the past 10 years. Good Wolf is at the top of that list."

"I love working with Good Wolf Entertainment," said Suzanna Choffel, Singer-songwriter and On-air Presenter at Sun Radio. "They are professional, friendly and employ hard-working musicians and sound engineers in Austin. I'm very grateful they are doing what they do."





