Gigi Fischer, Co-Founder Of Hill Country Community Theatre Has Passed Away

Virginia Lee “Gigi” Fischer co-founder of Hilly Country Community Theatre, Gigi Fischer, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020. She was 91.

Read a statement from the theatre here:

"On June 6, 1985, GiGi and Phyl Holbert hosted a cocktail party at the Fischer's home for people they thought might be interested in having a theatre in Horseshoe Bay. They were surprised and pleased when 22 guests attended and expressed their enthusiasm for the project. That evening Melissa Rowe came up with the name "Hill Country Community Theatre," a name they chose to signify that the theatre was an enterprise for all the surrounding communities to participate in and enjoy.

For the first few years, the troupe performed at Quail Point, Marble Falls High School, and the Cottonwood Shores Fire Station. In 1990, after the Cottonwood Shores Fire Station building was auctioned off, a former boat dealership in Cottonwood Shores was purchased and transformed into a performance venue that remains HCCT's home. Having a permanent home has allowed us to expand the building as well as our activities. Various outreach programs have been introduced, including a children's summer theatre program and scholarship awards. Many volunteers dedicate their time to help us achieve our goals. HCCT now mounts a season of five shows every year, with twelve performances each and several special events, including an annual talent show.

Ultimately, Gigi's work at HCCT touched the lives of thousands - actors, crew and audience members, supporters -- and many who had never "trod the boards" or previously seen a live stage performance. We are now one of the oldest continuously operating community theatres in Texas.

As we enter our 36th year, we look toward the future and the many challenges that lie ahead, we offer our heartfelt gratitude to Gigi and Phyl for their dedication to make the Hill Country Community Theatre a reality.

A memorial at HCCT is pending.

The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to www.theHCCT.org , 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657, 830-798-8944; or to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, P.O. Box 8019, Horseshoe Bay, TX, 78657, 830-598-8342, https://stpaulshorseshoebay.org/ ."

