Fronterafest 2027 to Open Call for Entries at Hyde Park Theatre
Hyde Park Theatre and ScriptWorks will host the multi-part festival, with performances also set for private Austin homes.
FronteraFest (the “Fest”), Austin's longest-running, and well-known performance festival is currently accepting applications for performers of all styles and genres through November 1, 2026.
A unique collaboration between Hyde Park Theatre and ScriptWorks, FronteraFest attracts actors, artists, poets, improv troupes, and performers of all types throughout Texas and beyond. It has long been an open opportunity for newly emerging artists to get their work on stage and for established artists to try new things.
The Fest includes three different performance components:
- The Short Fringe (pieces 25 minutes or less) will run the entirety of the festival (January 12 – February 13, 2027), taking place at Hyde Park Theatre, 511 West 43rd Street.
- Bring Your Own Venue (B.Y.O.V.), (dates between January 18 - 31, to be announced) will be held at various locations throughout Austin.
- Mi Casa es Su Teatro takes place one day only (Saturday, February 6, 2027), primarily in private Austin homes.
For the duration of the Short Fringe, every night will feature a new, unjuried bill of four or five performances no more than 25 minutes each. Slots are limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. To apply for Short Fringe, or B.Y.O.V., participants may complete and submit an application online (www.hydeparktheatre.org). The Short Fringe application fee is $60, and the B.Y.O.V. fee is $250 with an automatic $10 early-bird discount for submissions received by October 1. The final deadline to submit all applications is November 1, 2026.
Those interested in performing in Mi Casa or sharing their home for a performance may contact FronteraFest Producer, Christina J. Moore, directly at fronterafest@hydeparktheatre.org.
Full details, applications and payment information can be found at www.hydeparktheatre.org.
|
Boeing Boeing
TexARTS: Theatre & Academy (9/18-10/04)
|
TCU Horned Frogs vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Amon Carter Stadium (10/24-10/24)
|
A Wonderful Life
Georgetown Palace Theatre (11/27-12/30)
|
Harvey
BASTROP OPERA HOUSE (8/06-8/22)
|
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
BASTROP OPERA HOUSE (10/09-10/25)
|
Austin City Limits Music Festival: Weekend One – 3 Day Pass
Zilker Park (10/02-10/11)
|
ARCOS Presents: Creative Resistance
Crashbox (9/04-9/12)
|
Clue
Penfold Theatre Company (9/11-10/11)
|
Mrs. Doubtfire
Bass Concert Hall at the University of Texas at Austin (9/22-9/27)
|
Foster The People
Moody Amphitheater (10/16-10/16)