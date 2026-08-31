AVENUE Q Closes City Theatre Austin's 20th Anniversary Season

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City Theatre Austin will close its 20th Anniversary Summer Season with Avenue Q, continuing for its final two weeks September 3-13 at Genesis Creative Collective.

Featuring a cast of humans and puppets, the musical follows a group of young adults attempting to navigate jobs, relationships, finances and the search for purpose while living in an affordable New York City neighborhood.

Among the residents are recent college graduate Princeton, aspiring teacher Kate Monster, roommates Rod and Nicky, Christmas Eve and Gary Coleman, all confronting the often messy realities of adulthood through the show's mix of comedy and songs.

Avenue Q features music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and a book by Jeff Whitty. The original Broadway production won three 2004 Tony Awards, taking home Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical.

Performance Schedule

Avenue Q runs through September 13, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Performances take place at Genesis Creative Collective, 1507 Wilshire Blvd. in Austin, Texas.

General seating is $30, with center reserved seats ranging from $35-$45. Thursday general admission tickets are $25, with additional discounts available for groups, seniors and students.

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