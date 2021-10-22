First Features Announced For AUSTIN PLAYFEST

Austin Playhouse announces the first thirteen features for Austin Playfest, a collaborative virtual theatre festival celebrating Austin's creativity and resilience during the pandemic running November 11-15, 2021. Featuring works from Austin Playhouse, Deaf Austin Theatre, Glass Half Full Theatre, Ground Floor Theatre, Hyde Park Theatre, Jarrott Productions, New Manifest Theatre Company, Salvage Vanguard Theatre, ScriptWorks, Summer Stock Austin, TILT Performance Group, and The VORTEX. Virtual passes and single tickets on sale today at noon at austinplayfest.com.

First Thirteen Features:

Austin Playhouse: Bernadette Nason's Confessions of an English Danger Girl

Deaf Austin Theatre: DAT Short Play Festival

Glass Half Full Theatre: Trash Talks with Polly Mermaid

Ground Floor Theatre: Trans Lives/Trans Voices

Hyde Park Theatre: Port Arthur (Radio Play)

Jarrott Productions: A Portrait of My Mother by Carlo Lorenzo Garcia

New Manifest Theatre Company: Manifest Minifest 2020

Salvage Vanguard Theater: amendment: the making of an american myth, or the slow sipping of a peacock tea by Taji Senior

ScriptWorks: Out of Ink 2021: Perfect Glitch

Summer Stock Austin: Scout

TILT Performance Group: Loudly Proudly!

The VORTEX: The VORTEX Odyssey, Straitjacket: Variations on a Theme of Horror

Additional content includes:

shorts from The VORTEX: The CoviDecameron, "Life Reloaded", The CoviDecameron, "Self-Reflection", Baba Yaga and the Golden Bees.

a livestream of The VORTEX 's Campfire Queer Storytime

The Battlefields of Clara Barton song medley, featuring select songs from Austin Playhouse's summer workshop

In-person mixer at the Butterfly Bar, Sunday, November 14, 5pm to 7pm

Additional livestreams to be announced.

Festival passes start at $42; individual event tickets are $7. Passes and individual tickets on sale today at noon at austinplayfest.com.