FOR COLORED BOYZ National Tour Heads To Austin

The Creative Co-Lab is proud to announce the cast for the national tour of FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ when freedom ain't enuff, a choreopoem by Bryan-Keyth Wilson (Hood Boy Chronicles, Pamlet, The Subway Series) inspired by Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf. "Wilson's work boldly carves its own space within the theatrical canon just as its female-focused predecessor,"said Alric Davis of Broadway World.

"Writing a piece such as this has been therapeutic and haunting," says Wilson, FOR COLORED BOYZ playwright and director. "Watching these actors transform my words into their own is paramount. They all bring something different to the creative table and we can't wait to share what we've been creating with the Houston theatre community."

Cast members include: Clint Levi Yancy (Man in Green), Charles Viney (Man in Red), Jeremiah C. Gray (Man in Blue), and Terrance Robbins (Man in Purple). Featured Dancers Coley Auguillard and Emauri Baker and Understudy: Amir Diamond

Creative team: Bryan-Keyth Wilson (Director, Choreographer, Costume Designer), Ya-Ya Smith (Associate Director), Hardy Bates (Technical Director, Light & Set Designer), LaTreva Herndon (Dramaturg), and Allicea Beale-Whigham (Assistant Choreographer).

Inspired by the harrowing stories of Michael Brown, Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin, FOR COLORED BOYZ examines the dark realities of what it means to be a man of color in America. "FOR COLORED BOYZ takes us through actual moments in history where black men were either victorious, downtrodden or lynched," says Wilson. "The black man is a complex magical being that has faced adversity since colonization and here we are in 2018 still trying to figure it out."

The Creative Collab was established in 2015 by a creative for creatives to give back to the community. Its goal is to create theatrical experiences focusing on a wide array of topics and literary forms, including social justice plays, choreopoems, integrated movement and interdisciplinary art, and give emerging and seasoned creators a platform to develop new works in a positive and supportive community.

FOR COLORED BOYZ performances begin at The Mosaic Theatre 11530 Manchaca Road Austin, TX 78748 July 13-14, 2019 with a matinee on Saturday at 2pm, 7pm evening show and Sunday show at 2pm. For tickets and information, please call (832) 526-4938 or visit creativecollabtx.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You