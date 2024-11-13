Deaf Austin Theatre Announces RABBIT HOLE And More for 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Deaf Austin Theatre has announced their 2025 lineup of shows. Earlier this fall, they announced their summer 2025 production of the musical A Strange Loop. DAT’s full 2025 season includes: Messiah on the Frigidaire, Chronicles of a Black Deaf Blind Girl, and Rabbit Hole.

March 21-29th

Messiah on the Frigidaire by John Culbertson

Directed by Dr. Brian A. Cheslik

This comedy explores the foibles of the human condition when Lou Ann Hightower and her best friend, Betsy Grigsby, notice the face of Jesus appearing on the refrigerator in the trailer Lou Ann shares with her husband, Dwayne, in Elroy, S.C. Dwayne Hightower is a get-rich-quick kind of schemer, and he thinks the women’s visions are a great way to make money. Pretty soon, the national tabloids have picked up the story, and the trailer park becomes a target for all sorts of miracle seekers, politicians, and evangelicals, some of whom have decidedly nonreligious agendas. In the midst of the chaos, Lou Ann, Betsy, and Dwayne have to reassess their feelings about each other and their lives.

A Strange Loop

A Strange Loop, a historic collaboration between Deaf Austin Theatre and Visionaries for the Creative Arts (VOCA). This production marks the first time that two Deaf theatre companies have ever collaborated on a production. It will be directed by Alexandria Wailes, and assistant directed by Stanley Bahorek. Productions will be in Washington DC from July 25 - August 10, 2025 and then moving to Austin TX for performances from August 29 - September 14, 2025.

October 10-18th

Chronicles of a Black Deaf Blind Girl

by Ashlea Hayes.

Directed by Kailyn Aaron-Lozano.

This is the story of Ghari Constance Sorrell, a young, vibrant 30-something year old woman, who has her own way of navigating a world that truly was built for her. Through her use of ASL, Protactile Language, and her cane, “Alice”, Ghari overcomes many physical and societal barriers. She works to build her own support system, and with the help of her best friend, Ryder, she finds her own voice, and embraces intersectionality. She challenges social “norms” and offers a more broad worldview. In a series of choreographed vignettes, incorporating sign language, movement, and other senses, experience the world from Ghari’s perspective. Her journey is a celebration of intersectionality, empowerment, and the importance of representation.

November 14-22nd

Rabbit Hole

by David Lindsay-Abair

Directed by Dr. Brian A. Cheslik. Becca and Howie Corbett have a picture perfect family life in the suburbs of New York until a random, tragic accident takes the life of their four-year old son. Soon after, Becca’s younger, irresponsible sister, Izzy, announces that she is pregnant: there will now be a new child in the family. As Becca and Howie grow apart, Becca’s mother, Nat, badgers Becca about her grieving process, and Jason, the young driver who killed their son, continually shows up to ask forgiveness, the group is on a bumpy road to healing with no road map in sight. Rabbit Hole delves into the complexity of a family navigating deep grief, and learning what it means to live a fruitful life when things fall apart.

DAT’s artistic director, Dr. Brian Cheslik states, "As we look ahead to the upcoming season, I couldn’t be more excited about the incredible lineup we’ve curated for our audiences. This season is a celebration of bold storytelling, diverse voices, and transformative Deaf experiences. We’re bringing together a mix of timeless classics, thought-provoking works, and cutting-edge performances that will spark conversation and deepen our connection to the world around us. Each show has been carefully selected to challenge, inspire, and move us. From powerful dramas to uplifting comedies, from experimental pieces to deeply personal narratives, there is something for everyone."

To learn more about Deaf Austin Theatre's productions and auditions, please visit www.deafaustintheatre.org.

