Catch CHRISTMAS BELLES, The Hilarious Holiday Southern Comedy Hit, at City Theatre Austin

December in the Lone Star State – the holiday treat Christmas Belles comes to Austin for City Theatre's 2023 holiday season. When a church Christmas program spins hilariously out of control, there will be plenty of laughs in the soon to be classic southern comedy, authored by America's favorite writing trio Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. December 1 – 17 at Genesis Creative Collective.

Santa Claus is coming to town! Or is he?

It's Christmastime in Fayro, Texas, and CTC welcomes back the Futrelle sisters. Frankie, Twink, and Honey Raye are not exactly in a festive mood. Frankie is overdue with her second set of twins, Twink is bitter about a recent jilting which finds her behind bars, and Honey Raye is trying to keep the Tabernacle of the Lamb's Christmas Pageant from spiraling out of control. Things are not looking promising: the former director is ruthless in her attempts to take over the show, the celebrity Santa is passing a kidney stone, the cast is dropping like flies to food poisoning from the pancake supper, and a long-kept family secret so desperately needs to be revealed. And on top of everything, the pageant will be shown live on cable access television for the first time ever. In true Futrelle fashion, the feuding sisters pull together to present a Christmas program the citizens of Fayro will never forget. Christmas Belles will bring joy to your world!

Celebrating over 5000 productions and more than 38,000 performances!

Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, collectively known as Jones Hope Wooten, enjoy the reputation of being three of the most popular and widely-produced playwrights in the United States. They specialize in writing laugh-out-loud comedies and creating vivid strong roles for women. Because of their commitment to and support of local theatres across the nation, they've built a following with legions of loyal fans and have been dubbed "America's Playwrights." Between them, they've written classic television, including The Golden Girls, hit movies, Off Broadway comedies, and nationally produced stage shows. Thousands of productions - including their perennially-popular The Dixie Swim Club, Dearly Beloved, Christmas Belles, The Red Velvet Cake War, and many more - have entertained millions of theatregoers across America, as well as in Canada, Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, Australia, Germany, Mexico, England, and Scotland. All three were born and raised in the south and write about the south they know best.

City Theatre is excited to have back guest director Tracy Arnold (The Graduate, All My Sons) and features the cast of Judith Larid, Mollie Kirby, Sydney Patillo, Nguyen Stanton, Saige Hilton, Erin Pena, Dana McLaughlin, Danny Mosier, Matt Dunegan, Melinda Ellisor, and Robert Stevens. City Theatre is celebrating its 18th anniversary season of live theatre entertainment. CTC is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!

SHOW INFORMATION AT A GLANCE

CHRISTMAS BELLES by Jones Hope WootenDecember 1 – 17. Thursday - Saturday 8:00 pm. Sunday 3 pm.Genesis Creative Collective. 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722.General Seating $15-$18. Center Reserved $20-25. Group and student discounts.Tkts 512-470-1100 or info@citytheatreaustin.org. Click Here