Casts Set for Summer Stock Austin Featuring DANCE HALL: THE MOVIE MUSICAL World Premiere & More

Summer Stock Austin has revealed the casts for timeless musical The Wizard of Oz based on the MGM Film, Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s fan favorite, Grease and the world premiere of Dance Hall: The Movie Musical by the Emmy-Award winning duo Allen Robertson and Damon Brown as part of the 2023 Summer season.

In Partnership with Texas Performing Arts, Summer Stock Austin 2023 will present live performances at the McCullough Theatre July 22 – August 6, 2023. Performances will be played in rotations with varying schedules. Tickets on sale now and are available at impactarts.org/ssa-2023.

Summer Stock Austin returns for the 2023 season with three offerings; an original movie musical, Dance Hall: The Movie Musical created and co-written by Emmy Award-winners Allen Robertson and Damon Brown and classic favorites The Wizard of Oz directed by Zoë Adams with musical direction from J. Quinton Johnson and Grease directed by Michael Ávila with musical direction by J. Quinton Johnson.

“The Wizard of Oz and Grease are beloved classics that will entertain audiences of all ages,” said Summer Stock Austin’s Artistic Director, Ginger Morris. “We are particularly excited to unveil Dance Hall, our third original movie musical. This season promises to be our most thrilling and memorable yet.”

The design team for Summer Stock 2023 includes Rachel Atkinson as Lighting Designer, Teresa Carson as Costume Designer, Rachael Gomez with Properties Design, and Theada Haining as Scenic Designer. A team of college interns and high school students in production, management, arts administration, and all technical areas will round out the production team.

Casting for The Wizard of Oz includes Sophia Laia as Dorothy Gale, Arianna Pierce as Aunt Em–Emily Gale/Glinda–The Good Witch of the North, Jordan Williams as Uncle Henry–Henry Gale/Emerald City Guard, JP Lopez as Zeke–Farmhand/Cowardly Lion, Chavin Medina Hickory–Farmhand/ TinMan, Noah Wood as Hunk–Farmhand/Scarecrow, Sarah Ferguson as Miss Almira Gulch/The Wicked Witch of the West, Kyra Carr as Professor Marvel and The Wizard of Oz, Christian Young as the Wicked Witch’s flying monkey, Lucky Cantu as Toto Puppeteer with Munchkins: Aliya Ranucci, Ariana Wilson, Billie Lit, Brantley Cleven, Francesca Hirvela, Giabella Uehara, Isaiah Kelley, Jaxon Morton, Joshua-Andrew Matta, Judith (Juju) Garcia, Juliet Todoroff, Reagan Roaquin, Rhyan Vandergynst, Ruby Beach, Stella Rae Garcia, Sara Dunlap, Sydney La Barge, Tara Kogan, Zoe Bias, Nora Detling, Norah Bryson, and Owen Grunnet, the ensemble: Allie Meredith, Alyssa Hurtado, Amelie Dir, Andy Quarnaccio, Ava Herbrandson, Charlotte Griffin, Corinne Ward, Kira Griffin, David Jesus Luna, Delilah Grad, Don'Tae Mithchell, Gabe Beach, Grace Coldicott, Grayson Croft, Hadley Rebtoy, Hannah Zuniga, Jake Espinoza, Maia Perez, Marshall Clifton, Presley Muirhead, Reilly Favacho, Seth Rivas, Sullivan Brown, Zoe Zuniga.

The Wizard of Oz will feature live animals, children, puppets, magic, and flying. Impact Arts to hire ZFX to assist with Summer Stock Austin’s first ever production with flying elements.

Casting for Grease includes Jordan Williams as Danny Zuko, Amber Arevalo as Sandy Dumbrowski, Eugenia De la Garza as Betty Rizzo, Scout Hutchinson as Frenchy, Ella Benward as Marty, Abigail Bensman as Jan, Andrew Tran as Doody, Will Mallick as Kenickie, Maximillan McGuire as Sonny LaTierri, Carter Osborne as Roger, Noah Wood as Vince Fontaine, Corinne Ward as Cha-Cha (Charlene DiGregorio), Jaxon Larson as Eugene Florczyk, Gabe Beach as Johnny Casino, Kyra Carr as Miss Lynch, Lucky Cantu as Patty Simcox, and JP Lopez as Teen Angel, with the ensemble:Alexandra Watson, Allie Meredith, Bridgette Peterson, Caprice Crowley, Christian Young, David Luna, David Mars, Don’Tae Mitchell, Elicie Utterback, Ethan Boone, Hadley Rebtoy, Ian Kennedy, Isabella Ochoa, Julia Almendra, Kara Moy, Kira Griffin, Livy Korioth, Nelson Stevenson, Savannah Baker, Seth Rivas, Simon Garfias, Sofia Rayas, Sullivan Brown, Victoria Butler, Kayla Contello, and Gowan Merrill.

Dance Hall: The Movie Musical, an original movie musical written and created by Emmy Award winning duo Allen Robertson and Damon Brown will close the SSA season with a screening in August at AFS Cinema. Dance Hall: The Movie Musical is what happens when you combine the legend of Brigadoon, the setting of Footloose, and the mystery of the “Twilight Zone” making a warm-hearted musical film about experiencing life, dealing with loss, and dancing the night away with those we care about.

Casting for Dance Hall includes Stella Frye-Ginsberg as Saoirse, Anderson Zoll as Cody, Katelyn Fieke as Annie and the ensemble: Allie Meredith,Alyssa Hurtado, Caprice Crowley, Carter Osborne, Christian Young, David Luna, Erica Cortina, Eugenia De la Garza, Joey Gallegos, Kara Moy, Kathryn Dooley, Livy Korioth, Presley Muirhead, Ryan Crosby, Sam Evans, Sarah Mathers, Savannah Baker, Simon Garfias, and Sofia Rayas.

Directed by Allen Robertson and Damon Brown with choreography by Sara Burke the additional production team includes assistant directors Ellena Martinez, Dylan Young, and Cooper Stokes. With set decoration by Erika Kellog and costumes by Teresa Carson. Additional screening info for the Dance Hall: The Movie Musical will be announced in July.

Now housed under the umbrella of Impact Arts and going into its 18th season, Summer Stock Austin is uniquely a production company and educational training program in one. It offers high school and college students an opportunity to train, perform and engage in all aspects of theatre and film production in a fast-paced professional atmosphere – all tuition-free. Summer Stock Austin culminates with high caliber, fully staged musical theatre productions for family audiences.

THE WIZARD OF OZ | July 22nd- August 6 (10 Performances)

by Frank L. Baum

Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg

Background Music by Herbert Stothart

Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard/Orchestration by Larry Wilcox

Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company

Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

Directed by Zoë Adams | Musical Direction by J. Quinton Johnson | Choreography by Khali Sykes

Assistant Choreographer Noah Wood | Additional Choreography by Kristie Copeland and Ginger Morris

Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide.

GREASE | July 28nd - August 6 (8 performances)

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey

Directed by Michael Ávila | Music Direction by J. Quinton Johnson | Choreography by Kristie Copeland

Assistant Choreographer Lena Owens| Additional Choreography by Khali Sykes and Ginger Morris

Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin'," "It's Raining on Prom Night," "Alone at the Drive-In Movie" recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. An eight-year run on Broadway and two subsequent revivals, along with innumerable school and community productions place Grease among the world's most popular musicals.

TICKETING: Tickets start at $45 and are available now at impactarts.org/ssa-2023.