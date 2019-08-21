Cast Announced for Steven Dietz's Adaptation of DRACULA

ZACH Theatre announces the cast for Steven Dietz's new work Dracula, the 2019-20 season opener for ZACH's Mainstage Series. Commissioned for A Contemporary Theatre (ACT), Steven Dietz' Dracula will make its regional premiere at ZACH this October before it premieres at ACT this fall. Looking at Bram Stoker's work with a female-focused 21st Century lens, Dietz gives us a new look at this love story through Mina's perspective. Dracula plays The Topfer at ZACH, September 25-November 3, 2019, under the direction of playwright Steven Dietz.

Dietz expands on his approach to this classic tale, "I am delighted to revisit my established adaptation of Dracula and bring this story to life in a new and thrilling way. This version seeks to deliver all the luscious fear of the original, while making Mina - Dracula's targeted bride - the central detective in charge."

Austin's own Steven Dietz creates an all-new adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula. Exquisite and provocative, Dietz's new adaptation is a sensual fantasy with a surprising twist - a bold heroine who dares to defy the ruler of the night. Mina, the object of Dracula's desire, is in charge and with steadfast courage sleuths to uncover the mystery. Seductive, romantic, and empowering, Dietz has given us a new spin on the old tale to create a thoughtful and haunting interpretation of the story for a 21st Century context.

Dracula will star Michael Sharon as Dracula; SARAH KIMBERLY BECKER as Mina; Joseph Garlock as Harker; KELLI SCHULTZ as Lucy; Jeff Mills as Seward; Charlotte Gulezian as Renfield; KACEY SAMIEE as Maid/Guard/Vixen/Attendant; and KELSEY MAZAK as Understudy for Lucy.

Directed by playwright Steven Dietz, the production team also includes Cliff Simon as Scenic Designer, SCOTT GROH as Properties Designer,Susan Branch TOWNE as Costume Designer, HELENA KUUKKA as Lighting Designer, CRAIG BROCK as Sound Designer, and CATHERINE ANNE TUCKER as Stage Manager.

Age Recommendation: 13 and up for adult themes

Run time: 85 minutes with no intermission

Special Events in Celebration of Dracula:

Pride Night with catering by Juliet - Thursday, September 26, 2019

Wednesday Post-Show Discussion - Wednesday, October 2, 2019

ASL Interpreted, Open Captioned, and Audio Described - Wednesday, October 2, 2019

"Halloween Costume Party" with DJ, Costumes, Food and more - Thursday, October 31, 2019

Tickets start at $25 and are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541, or in person at the ZACH Theatre Box Office, in the Topfer, 202 South Lamar Boulevard (corner of Riverside Drive and South Lamar) Monday through Saturday, 12 - 5p.m. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible.Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x.245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.





