Cast Announced for Austin Premiere of Colman Domingo's DOT

Ground Floor Theatre has announced the cast for the Austin premiere of Dot written by award-winning actor, director and playwright Colman Domingo running May 13-28, 2022. Directed by Lisa B. Thompson, this twisted and hilarious new play grapples unflinchingly with aging parents, midlife crisis, and the heart of a West Philly neighborhood. Tickets on sale now at groundfloortheatre.org/dot.

"It makes my heart sing that Dr. Lisa B. Thompson, one of my dearest friends and colleagues will be at the helm of the Austin premiere of Dot," said playwright Colman Domingo. "Lisa and her personal journey have also been a key inspiration for a few of the themes of this play which centers on a family's darkly comedic struggle with a parent's health issue and how it affects the whole family. I think audiences in one of my favorite cities are in for a real treat."

Starring Melody Fullylove as Dotty, Michelle Alexander as Shelly, Patti Neff-Tiven as Jackie, Jeremy Rashad Brown as Donnie, Grayson Hunt as Adam, and Oktavea LaToi as Averie.

"I'm thrilled about making my directorial debut at the Ground Floor Theatre with Colman Domingo's Dot. In Colman's skillful hands this play manages to explore grief while also highlighting the complexity, beauty, humor, and love of a West Philadelphia family," said director Lisa B. Thompson. "It means so much to me to be taking the helm of a show that is so near and dear to my heart. I can't wait until Austin sees this remarkable story about the importance of family, love, acceptance, and the power of memory come to life with this amazing cast and unforgettable story."

With direction by Lisa B. Thompson, the production team includes assistant director Indiia Wilmott, scenic design by Gary Thornsberry, lighting design by Amber Whatley, costume design by Desiree Humphries, graphic design by Julia Zipporah; Cortney DeAngelo as the production stage manager, and Zac Crofford as technical director.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Dot | May 13 - 28, 2022

by Colman Domingo | Directed by Lisa B. Thompson

groundfloortheatre.org/dot

The holidays are always a wild family affair at the Shealy house. But this year, Dotty and her three grown children gather with more than exchanging presents on their minds. As Dotty struggles to hold on to her memory, her children must fight to balance care for their mother and care for themselves. This twisted and hilarious new play grapples unflinchingly with aging parents, midlife crises, and the heart of a West Philly neighborhood.

Performances are May 13-28, 2022 at Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale Road, Austin, TX at the corner of Springdale and Airport. Performances are Thursday through Saturday nights at 8:00PM and Sundays at 5:00PM. The "First Friday" performance on May 13 includes a reception. One Wednesday industry performance on May 25 at 8:00PM. Ground Floor Theatre believes in "theatre for everyone" regardless of ability to pay, so tickets are always "Pay What You Can". Suggested ticket prices are $20 for general admission and $35 for VIP. VIP seating includes a reserved seat, a glass of bubbly and the assurance of helping GFT keep the "Pay What You Can" policy. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at groundfloortheatre.org/dot.

ABOUT Lisa B. Thompson

Lisa B. Thompson is a Black feminist artist/scholar and the author of three books, Beyond the Black Lady: Sexuality and the New African American Middle Class, Single Black Female, and Underground, Monroe, and The Mamalogues: Three Plays. Her plays have been produced off-Broadway, throughout the U.S., and internationally, and have been recognized with an Irma P. Hall Black Theatre Best Play Award, The Austin Critics Circle David Mark Cohen New Play Award, and a Broadway World Regional Award for Best Writing of an Original Work as well as a LA Weekly Theatre Award for Best Comedy nomination. Thompson is the Patton Professor of African and African Diaspora Studies and Advisor to the College of Liberal Arts' Dean for Faculty Mentoring and Support at the University of Texas at Austin where she teaches courses on African American cultural studies, and playwriting. She also co-hosts and co-produces the KUT podcast Black Austin Matters with Richard Reddick. lisabthompson.com

The Olivier, Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League Award nominated and OBIE, GLAAD and Lucille Lortel Award winning actor, playwright and director, stars in the AMC original series "Fear the Walking Dead" as Victor Strand. Domingo has also recurred on the Cinemax series "The Knick" as well as guest starred on "Horace and Pete and Lucifer". He co-starred in the Academy AwardÂ® nominated Paramount/PathÃ© film "Selma" directed by Ava DuVernay as Reverend Ralph Abernathy, "Lincoln" directed by Steven Spielberg, Lee Daniels "The Butler" and the Spike Lee films, "Red Hook Summer," "Passing Strange", "Miracle at St. Ana" and the Nate Parker film "The Birth of a Nation". Mr. Domingo starred on The West End in London where he reprised the role he originated on Broadway in Kander and Ebb's The Scottsboro Boys. Mr. Domingo's plays have premiered at The Public, Vineyard, Humana Festival at the Actors Theater of Louisville, Tricycle Theater (London), Brisbane Powerhouse Theater (Australia), Baltimore Centerstage, Theatreworks, Theater Rhinoceros, and Lincoln Center Director's Lab/American Living Room Festival. He helmed August Wilson's Seven Guitars at Actor's Theater of Louisville, A Band of Angels at New York City Children's Theater and Barbecue at The Geffen Playhouse. He has directed plays and musicals regionally and Off Broadway. Colman Domingo is the author of: Dot, Wild with Happy (Dramatists Play Service), A Boy and His Soul (Oberon Books), The Brother(s) and Up Jumped Springtime. Colman has received fellowships and/or residencies from The John L. Warfield Center for African and African American Diaspora from the University of Texas at Austin, The Sundance Theater Lab, The People's Light and Theater Company, The Banff Playwrights Colony and New York Theatre Workshop. Mr. Domingo has been commissioned by The American Conservatory Theater, People's Light and Theater Company, The Public Theater and Inner Voices. Dot was developed in part during a residency with New York Theater Workshop. Dot received its world premiere at The Humana Festival at Actors Theater of Louisville directed by Meredith McDonough and subsequently was produced Off Broadway at the Vineyard Theater directed by Susan Stroman. colmandomingo.com

