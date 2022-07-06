Cast Announced For DESTRY RIDES AGAIN at Hill Country Community Theatre

Hill Country Community Theatre has announced the cast for their summer musical, DESTRY RIDES AGAIN.

HCCT is presenting the classic western firecracker of a musical for their hill country audience this month. DESTRY RIDES AGAIN is based on the story by Max Brand, and became a book written by Leonard Gershe. The work started its theatrical life first as a movie starring James Stewart and Marlene Dietrich in 1939. The film was then reinvented as a Tony award-winning Broadway musical in 1959 starring a young Andy Griffith. Since then, the dialogue has been updated to reflect changing social norms, but it hasn't lost its energy. The story centers on the town of Bottleneck, now being overrun by the nasty Kent gang who have taken out the sheriff when he asked too many questions after a crooked card game. Kent appoints a new sheriff (the town drunk) who then calls in a favor from his old friend, Tom Destry. Tom sends his daring son, Tom Destry Jr., to rid Bottleneck of its unsavory residents, and he falls in love with the sassy saloon girl. Singing, dancing, gunfights and saloon girls make for fun and lively entertainment.

Jordan Jones and Christine Ashbaugh, fresh from their epic direction of MARY POPPINS JR during the HCCT summer drama camp, will be joining forces again for DESTRY RIDES AGAIN. "This show has such an impressive old history," enthused HCCT Executive Director, Patty Gosselin. "Texans love a good western, and we are very excited to be presenting a young spin on the story with our cast and production team."

DESTRY RIDES AGAIN will open Friday, July 15 and run through Sunday, August 7, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

For more information about the Hill Country Community Theatre season productions, tickets, subscriptions and other live programming, email director@theHCCT.org or visit www.theHCCT.org.