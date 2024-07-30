Cassie Abate Named New Associate Artistic Director at ZACH Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ZACH Theatre has named Cassie Abate as the new Associate Artistic Director. Upon moving into her new role this September at ZACH Theatre, Abate will work under the direction of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley providing artistic support for all ZACH Mainstage, Family Series, and Advance Training programs at all stages of development and production.

"I am so excited to be joining the team at the ZACH Theatre,” said Abate. “Much of my research during my time at Texas State University centered on methodology for creating healthy, sustainable, and equitable spaces for theatre artists and I am thrilled to be a part of an organization that also believes in these principles. I am inspired by ZACH Theatre's value of artistic excellence and its history of programming that connects to the Austin community. Partnering with an organization that combines a rich producing season with educational opportunities, I look forward to utilizing my experience both professionally and academically to connect with the community. The faculty and students at Texas State are amazing and innovative artists and I aim to continue to find ways to collaborate. "

Making her mark as a faculty member for the past twelve years, Cassie Abate served as Head of Musical Theatre Dance and then Co-Head of the Musical Theatre Program at Texas State University, recently named one of the Top 25 Drama Schools in the World by the Hollywood Reporter. With a BFA in Musical Theatre from The University of Miami and an MFA in Musical Theatre from San Diego State University, Abate has directed and choreographed at theatres all over the country including 5 summer seasons at Connecticut Repertory Theatre, Barrington Stage, Utah Shakespeare Festival, Redhouse Arts Center, The Stephen Sondheim Center, and Theatre Workshop of Nantucket. She served as assistant choreographer for The Brain from Planet X at the New York Musical Theatre Festival and associate choreographer for the world premiere of The World According to Snoopy. Cassie acted as an SDC Observer and performer for Sophisticated Ladies starring Maurice Hines at the historic Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC. For her work at Texas State, she is a 4-time Austin Critics Circle Award winner and the recipient of the Broadway World Award for Best Choreography. No stranger to ZACH, her direction and choreography have been seen in various ZACH Mainstage musicals. Author of the international textbook The Art and Practice of Musical Theatre Choreography, Abate's arts education legacy continues. www.cassieabate.com

As the new Associate Artistic Director, Abate will direct Beautiful: The Carole King Musical this August and the recently announced Waitress Summer 2025. Additionally, she will coordinate talent for various ZACH performances and events including Z-Lounge pre-show entertainment, ZACH's annual gala, and more.

“I am delighted to welcome Cassie to ZACH's Artistic team after collaborating with her on a wide variety of musicals and plays as a choreographer and intimacy director,” said Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. “We have developed a creative shorthand, which is so valued with a trusted colleague in rehearsal. Whether creating choreography for musicians carrying instruments in Once, using abstract movement to depict intimacy in The Inheritance, or making our Head Over Heels cast rock out to The Go-Go's in period clothing for Head Over Heels, Cassie has excelled at each unique show's need. Her direction and choreography for The Prom delighted our audiences, and she took great care of our multigenerational cast, which is important in ZACH's work with actors of all ages.”

