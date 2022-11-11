Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Black Fret Announces The Return Of The Black Fret Ball

The event is on December 3.

Nov. 11, 2022  
Black Fret Announces The Return Of The Black Fret Ball

Black Fret has announced a season of giving, presenting the return of the in-person 2022 Black Fret Ball, taking place Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, as well as working with Hopdoddy Burger Bar on "Tuned In," a campaign where artists will receive grants as per the results of fan voting.

Fans have until Nov. 13 to submit their vote here. At the Ninth Annual Black Fret Ball, 20 local artists will be awarded hundreds of thousands in grants, and there will be performances from 18 of the 20 Black Fret 2022 Artists.

The artists receiving grants this year include Abhi the Nomad, Annabelle Chairlegs, Aubrey Hays, Blackillac, Bonnie Whitmore, Buffalo Nichols, Daniel Fears, Graham Weber, Indoor Creature, Jo James, KVN, Me Nd Adam, Mélat, Money Chicha, Natalie Price, Nik Parr and The Selfless Lovers, Pussy Gilette, Quentin and the Past Lives, Scott Strickland and Urban Heat. The gala is open to Black Fret members and will begin at 6 p.m.

To join Black Fret, see here. Event attendees are also invited to an afterparty following the Ball. In lieu of a red carpet this year, media are invited to join the Black Fret Artists and staff backstage prior to the event for photo ops and interviews between 6:15 - 6:45 p.m. and interested press can RSVP here for more.




Impact Arts Launches Musical Theatre In A Box Education Series Photo
Impact Arts Launches 'Musical Theatre In A Box' Education Series
After more than 15 years creating and growing theatre education programs in Central Texas, steward Ginger Morris along with Victor Villalobos and Donelvan Thigpen have expanded Impact Arts’ Digital Learning Series component relaunching as Musical Theatre In A Box to ensure education is at the forefront of art experiences.
Tickets to AINT TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Bass Concert Ha Photo
Tickets to AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Bass Concert Hall Go On Sale Friday
The smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS will have its Austin premiere as part of Texas Performing Arts 2022-23 Broadway in Austin season. AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS will play Bass Concert Hall March 28 – April 2, 2023.
Cast Announced for CENICIENTA at ZACH Theatre Photo
Cast Announced for CENICIENTA at ZACH Theatre
ZACH Theatre has announced the cast for the return of Cenicienta playing a limited four-show engagement November 3 – December 9, 2022, under the direction of Caroline Reck.
North Texas Performing Arts to Stage 100th Performance of SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL Photo
North Texas Performing Arts to Stage 100th Performance of SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL
North Texas Performing Arts has announced that closing night of this year's run of its annual Christmas show will mark their 100th performance of Scrooge, the Musical for the theatre troupe and for Plano resident Darrell Rodenbaugh who has played the title role of “Scrooge” since the tradition began in 2011.

More Hot Stories For You


Impact Arts Launches 'Musical Theatre In A Box' Education SeriesImpact Arts Launches 'Musical Theatre In A Box' Education Series
November 11, 2022

After more than 15 years creating and growing theatre education programs in Central Texas, steward Ginger Morris along with Victor Villalobos and Donelvan Thigpen have expanded Impact Arts’ Digital Learning Series component relaunching as Musical Theatre In A Box to ensure education is at the forefront of art experiences.
Tickets to AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Bass Concert Hall Go On Sale FridayTickets to AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Bass Concert Hall Go On Sale Friday
November 10, 2022

The smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS will have its Austin premiere as part of Texas Performing Arts 2022-23 Broadway in Austin season. AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS will play Bass Concert Hall March 28 – April 2, 2023.
Austin Gay Men's Chorus Presents SLAY RIDE: An AGMC Holiday ConcertAustin Gay Men's Chorus Presents SLAY RIDE: An AGMC Holiday Concert
November 8, 2022

The Austin Gay Men's Chorus will kick off Central Texas' holiday season with their upcoming annual winter show. Slay Ride: An AGMC Holiday Concert will be held at First Austin, A Baptist Community of Faith, 901 Trinity St. in Downtown Austin.
Cast Announced for CENICIENTA at ZACH TheatreCast Announced for CENICIENTA at ZACH Theatre
November 7, 2022

ZACH Theatre has announced the cast for the return of Cenicienta playing a limited four-show engagement November 3 – December 9, 2022, under the direction of Caroline Reck.
North Texas Performing Arts to Stage 100th Performance of SCROOGE! THE MUSICALNorth Texas Performing Arts to Stage 100th Performance of SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL
November 6, 2022

North Texas Performing Arts has announced that closing night of this year's run of its annual Christmas show will mark their 100th performance of Scrooge, the Musical for the theatre troupe and for Plano resident Darrell Rodenbaugh who has played the title role of “Scrooge” since the tradition began in 2011.