Black Fret Announces The Return Of The Black Fret Ball

Black Fret has announced a season of giving, presenting the return of the in-person 2022 Black Fret Ball, taking place Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, as well as working with Hopdoddy Burger Bar on "Tuned In," a campaign where artists will receive grants as per the results of fan voting.

Fans have until Nov. 13 to submit their vote here. At the Ninth Annual Black Fret Ball, 20 local artists will be awarded hundreds of thousands in grants, and there will be performances from 18 of the 20 Black Fret 2022 Artists.

The artists receiving grants this year include Abhi the Nomad, Annabelle Chairlegs, Aubrey Hays, Blackillac, Bonnie Whitmore, Buffalo Nichols, Daniel Fears, Graham Weber, Indoor Creature, Jo James, KVN, Me Nd Adam, Mélat, Money Chicha, Natalie Price, Nik Parr and The Selfless Lovers, Pussy Gilette, Quentin and the Past Lives, Scott Strickland and Urban Heat. The gala is open to Black Fret members and will begin at 6 p.m.

To join Black Fret, see here. Event attendees are also invited to an afterparty following the Ball. In lieu of a red carpet this year, media are invited to join the Black Fret Artists and staff backstage prior to the event for photo ops and interviews between 6:15 - 6:45 p.m. and interested press can RSVP here for more.