Ballet Hispánico to Return to Austin for 50 Year Celebration

Texas Performing Arts is opening their 40th season with the return of Ballet Hispánico, a cultural phenomenon and America's leading Latinx dance organization, this October.

Founded in 1970 by National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez, Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latinx cultures through innovative dance performances, transformative dance training, and enduring community engagement experiences. Last presented by Texas Performing Arts in 2002, the company returns to Austin with Noche de Oro: A Celebration of 50 Years. The program celebrates generations of renowned Latinx choreographers and includes:

Arabesque (1984) - choreography by Vicente Nebrada music by Enrique Granados

Tiburones (2019) - choreography by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, with music by Pérez Prado, Dizzy Gillespie, and The Funky Lowlives



18+1 (2012) - choreography by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano, with music by Pérez Prado

Tickets for the October 30th performance can be purchased here