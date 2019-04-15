BWW Review: DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER is Quick Witted and Fast Paced in Georgetown, TX.

Venturing around the corner from the larger Palace stage in downtown Georgetown, a quaint new black box theatre sits catering to plays of a different scale but with equal gusto. DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER written by Robin Hawdon & Marc Camoletti, boasts a cast of 6 performers confusing themselves and each other during one raucous night in an English Village. Bernard (played by Jake Maspero) is married to Jacqueline (played by Beth Burroughs), who is sleeping with his best friend Robert (played by Clint Cox). In an evening that begins with Jacqueline cancelling her plans away to spend time with her lover Robert, Bernard's true intentions are quickly known as he had invited his lover Suzanne (played by Marsha Sray) to spend the evening with him. The caterer Suzette (played by Lorri Boyd) is quickly confused by Robert as Bernard's lover, forcing the real mistress Suzanne to prepare the evenings meal. The stew simmering offstage could not possibly thicken to the size of scandal and plot unfolding through Act I. Combining a fish-out-of-water comedy with a situational mess, our characters navigate an evening of surprise information, heavy drinking and of course, hilarity.

With the quick dialogue similar to an Oscar Wilde play, DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER is a web of information spun to resemble different scenes for different characters. Jake Maspero as Bernard, played high energy consistently that delivered the pompous attitude of a master manipulator. Guiding the characters through all the misinformation, Bernard catapults the goofy nature of the show forward. Lovable and confused Robert played by Clint Cox was endearing to watch handle the mess in front of Jacqueline, whom he clearly cared about. The standout star of the show however is the cook Suzette played by Lorri Boyd. Boyd's easy going comedy is extremely well executed and very entertaining to watch. As the glue, holding the charade of lover's together, her portrayal for her various "roles" were laugh out loud funny and a true highlight of her performance caliber. In Act II Suzette's husband George (played by Dana Barnes) enters to add another level of tomfoolery. Barnes brought great energy onstage, getting him lots of laughs for the short amount of time the audience could spend with him.

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER is funny. Really funny and well directed. Director Jessie Drollette creatively used the space to add dimension through stretching the fourth wall to the back of the room. Inviting the characters to fill the stage with their troubles and pour more vodka in their bellies, Drollette creates a scene both fun and practical for the story to take place. Head to the Palace Playhouse to see DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER through April 21st, and you will remember why you should get dressed to go to the theatre.

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER

PALACE PLAYHOUSE

MARCH 29TH - APRIL 21ST

BUY TICKETS:

https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=gpt

Photo Credit: Charli Ganski





