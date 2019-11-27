BWW Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at THE GEORGETOWN PALACE

The Georgetown Palace's production of A CHRISTMAS STORY is an action-packed musical extravaganza suitable for the whole family. Based on the 1983 American film classic of the same title, A CHRISTMAS STORY takes us back in time to a post-depression era town in Indiana as narrated by author Jean Shepherd (Art Rodriguez). Shepherd shares with us the story of Ralphie Parker's most memorable boyhood Christmas as told from his perspective and vivid imagination. You see, Ralphie desperately longs for a BB gun, but not just any old BB gun, it must be a "Red Ryder Carbine action 200-shot Range Model air rifle". Ralphie is convinced that this one present will not only make his life complete, but with this one present he can be the town hero, if the universe will only grant him this one small wish. In his desperation, Ralphie manages to rattle just about everyone around him, especially his mother, father, little brother, and schoolteacher.

Presented within an elaborate set from Michael Davis, Justin Dam and Gretchen Johnston, the cast dazzles us in a plethora of gorgeous costumes from designer Mary Ellen Butler, with fantastic direction from Richard Cerato and choreography from Korinda Lee.

The show is perfectly cast, with a triple-threat Ralphie (Diego Rodriguez) who will act, sing, and tap-dance his way into your heart. Damon Brown delivers a hysterical performance as Ralphie's father (AKA the "Old Man") and Meredith Brand is perfect as the 1940s wife and mother who never gets a moment to herself. Lucas Main-Munoz has some very nice moments as little brother, Randy, and Lorri Boyd shamelessly steals the show (more than once) as the not-so-stereotypical school teacher, Miss Shields. The show's ensemble never stops as they recreate Ralphie's imagination in scene after scene of character-laden fantasies come to life.

A CHRISTMAS STORY has something for everyone and is the perfect choice for families seeking quality holiday entertainment suitable for all ages. Tickets are affordable, but be forewarned: Holiday shows sell out quickly. I repeat, ALL HOLIDAY SHOWS SELL-OUT, FAST . All of them. So do not wait, do not hesitate, snag your seats RIGHT NOW by visiting: Georgetownpalace.com, (512) 869-7469. And don't forget to be an angel and kick in a few extra bucks to support Central Texas' favorite hometown theatre, the Georgetown Palace.





