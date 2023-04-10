Austin's Zach Person Performs At Mesmerize X Almost Real Things Block Party

Mesmerize, Austin's leading immersive art experience, co-hosted "Art Block," an electric collaboration with Almost Real Things ("ART") over Easter weekend, with rising indie rock artist Zach Person headlining the evening's lineup of fiery performances.

Mesmerize, the brainchild of Clay Lillard and Mateo Gutierrez, is an Austin-based immersive art & music series that debuted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with its first-ever event experience - "Enter the Multiverse," which transformed a 2,500 square foot vacant space inside Native Hostel into an experiential journey complete with over 15 art installation rooms. The experience followed the story of "Mesmer," an artist and amateur tinkerer who discovered a secret that we and our universe are not alone.

From June 2020 to May 2021, "Enter the Multiverse" sold over 18,000 tickets and generated a gross revenue in excess of $580,000 during its successful nine-month run, while accommodating Austin's quarantine guidelines.

"ART" is an Austin-based magazine, event series and community promoting collective that provides a free space for artists, musicians, writers, designers, performers, and startups to showcase their project or craft.

The one-night block party included music & comedy performances across two stages - Trupica & Friends B2Bday, Space Trayn, Adriana Rosso, Of The Roses, Phamstar, Easy Compadre!, Mez Data, and Penny Jane - as well as an ART HQ gallery show, art vendors, live murals, fire dancers, screen printers, projection mapping, and more.

Person, 25, who has continued to take Austin by storm, has the undeniable swagger, talent, and grit beyond his years that has enabled him to synthesize a style that truly showcases his musical breadth and depth spanning across blues, rock, indie, and alternative.

Throughout his 45-minute performance on Saturday evening, Person commanded not only the audience, but the entire electric vibes produced by Mesmerize and ART. His growing popularity has landed him on stage performing alongside Skrillex, Thievery Corporation, Future Island, Foo Fighters, Anderson Paak, Beck, HER, and more.

During ART BLOCK, Mesmerize announced its return to Austin with "Mind Over Matter," its newest, upcoming event experience inviting guests to investigate a magic meteorite inside an abandoned building that leads to a gateway to an ever-changing dream realm.

"Guests to 'Mind Over Matter' will come face-to-face with their own expansiveness and explore the inner dimensions of the mind, imagination, and consciousness," says Mesmerize co-founders Lillard and Gutierrez.

In bringing "Mind Over Matter" to life, Mesmerize revealed a new bond offering on The SMBX, inviting the local Austin community to help raise funds for its new permanent location that will eventually house "Mind Over Matter."

"This is the best opportunity for us to not only seek help from our community, but for us to give back to Austin as well. We didn't want to do the traditional crowdfunding route, because we prefer our contributors get their money back after they've supported us. Making an investment with us allows for the new Mesmerize location to be created," said Lillard, co-founder and creative director of Mesmerize.

Art Block was hosted by La Santa, Picnic.Party, Doers Vodka, Dulce Vida Tequila, Topo Chico, Guayaki Yerba Mate, Kwik Ice, and Momo's Michelada Mix.

For more information on Mesmerize and to stay up-to-date on the latest events and experiences, please visit https://www.thisismesmerize.com/ and follow @thisismesmerize on Instagram and Facebook.

To learn more about how to contribute to Mesmerize and The SMBX raise, click here.

About Mesmerize

Established in 2018 by Clay Lillard and Mateo Gutierrez, MESMERIZE is an Austin-based immersive art & music series that is designed to captivate, inspire, and drive curiosity and creativity throughout a wondrous narrative adventure.

About Independent Event Creatives

Launched in late 2017 by Clay Lillard and Mateo Gutierrez, IE Creatives is a multi-disciplinary creative production company based out of South Austin. It has produced a multitude of events for industry leading brands, including, but not limited to Netflix, Fender Guitars, SHE Media, The European Union (EU), Twix, Red Bull, and many others. During SXSW 2023, its production of the SHE-Media Co-Lab activation, brought A-list talent to the stage, including, but not limited to Katie Couric, Olivia Culpo, Judy Greer, Phoebe Robinson, Maria Shriver, and many more (ET Online!)